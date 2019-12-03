Secure Channels Partners with Oregon Systems

Deal Extends SCI’s Cybersecurity Protection to Middle Eastern Critical Infrastructure

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Secure Channels Inc. entered a three-year partnership with Oregon Systems, OT/Critical Infrastructure Focused Cyber Security solutions Distributor with value-added services. The agreement grants Oregon Systems exclusive rights to distribute, resell and integrate Secure Channels’ state-of-the-art cyberdefense technologies throughout Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, State of Kuwait and Sultanate of Oman. Through its cybersecurity partnerships, Oregon Systems can now leverage Secure Channels’ dynamic cryptosystem, XOTIC®, toward safeguarding critical operational technology (OT) systems in the region.

Oregon Systems partnership with Secure Channels is the result of regional market demand of encryption to protect the region’s increasingly connected OT and critical infrastructure. The company sought encryption prime for IoT integration with key lengths that will withstand brute-force attacks from advancing quantum threats. Secure Channels’ XOTIC cryptosystem proved to be the sole cipher to encrypt at the required future-ready strengths, while being fast and adaptable to accommodate developing technology.

OT controlling and monitoring industrial hardware and critical infrastructure has traditionally not relied on cybersecurity. Due to the potential for compromised systems to inflict damage and generate casualties, OT has been effectively isolated from the IT systems that could provide an entry point for cyberattack. The emergence of smart cities, business analytics and streamlined systems, however, have led to a deeper integration of OT with IT. This merging makes OT far more dependent on cybersecurity.

The Middle East’s oil production and distribution have a huge impact on the world economy. The region is therefore a ripe target of state-sponsored cyberwarfare from nations like Iran seeking to disrupt systems, cut off supply and compromise critical infrastructure. Oregon System’s deployment of XOTIC encryption will provide the last and strongest line of defense keeping antagonistic forces from wreaking havoc on a global level.

“The Middle East has very unique protection requirements as it secures its current infrastructure while preparing for the needs of tomorrow,” said Oregon Systems General Manager Manu Nair. “At Oregon Systems, we integrate the most advanced technologies into solutions to meet the needs of the region. The XOTIC cryptosystem has the adaptable protective strength that will aid us in our mission.”

“There are very ambitious plans within the region to adopt increasingly IoT-centric infrastructures and urban areas,” said Secure Channels Chief Executive Officer Richard Blech. “The efficiency this promises is offset by the expanded cyberthreat attack surface in a region full of high-value, high-impact targets. Our XOTIC encryption completes Oregon Systems’ goal of deploying stable, ultra-secure OT systems to the region.”

About Secure Channels

Secure Channels is a cybersecurity solutions development company based in Irvine, Calif. Our experts engineer and develop high-performance, cost-effective cybersecurity technologies as platform-agnostic software and hardware-ready solutions to protect against present and emerging threats. Our award-winning, cryptanalyst-celebrated solutions include advanced data protection, no-friction encryption, authentication, enterprise confidentiality solutions and proximity-based monitoring and intelligence capabilities. Learn more at https://securechannels.com/

About Oregon Systems

Oregon Systems is an ISO 9001 certified, IT&OT solutions provider with a breadth of knowledge and expertise in OT/IT Convergence and Cybersecurity Solutions and related services. Oregon Systems with its effective and qualified channel partners network across the region, aims to serve organization with Critical Infrastructure with its’ offerings of end-to-end OT/IT Cybersecurity solutions and related services mainly to Oil and Gas, Power & Water, Energy, Government and other utilities companies. With its international headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain and regional offices in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

