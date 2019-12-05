LightWerks Communications Systems included in the Systems Contractor News Top 50 AV Integrators List

LightWerks Communications Systems is proud to announce its inclusion in the exclusive group of Top 50 Audio Visual (AV) Integrators List of 2019.

HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over a decade, Systems Contractor News has compiled a list of the industry’s Top 50 Systems AV Integrators. The list continues to be an important indicator of trends in the commercial audio-visual industry. LightWerks is proud to announce its inclusion in this exclusive group of Top 50 AV Integrators List of 2019. The company's growth and added resources in service and support, as well its expanding geographic customer base, have gained the industry’s attention.The Top 50 AV Systems Integrators List is based on each company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation, as well as its total revenue for the current year. To be eligible for the Top 50 consideration, the firm's revenue for commercial system design and installation must account for more than 50 percent of its total revenue.LightWerks maintains a continued strategic focus on delivering optimal integrated solutions for the rapidly evolving needs of its growing client base. The company is committed to excellence and innovation in audio visual and communications solutions.LightWerks CEO David Riberi states: “The entire LightWerks team delights in this honor and collaborative achievement. It is our continued mission to provide reliable, innovative, high quality AV solutions to our customers. We will continue to expand our capacity to offer the highest value of integrated reliable AV solutions that advance the quality of communication and increase productivity and efficiency for our customers.”



