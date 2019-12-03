L3Harris Technologies to Upgrade Cernavodă Utility Operator Training Simulator

Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant Simulator

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), has been selected by Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. (SNN), a Romanian state-owned utilities company, to upgrade the Cernavodă utility operator training simulator.L3Harris will modernize the existing simulator’s aging hadware and improve its software performance and maintainability. The upgraded CANDU* operator training simulator is expected to be in service in the third quarter of 2021.“Extending the service life of the full scope simulator is an important element for continued initial, authorization and reauthorization training, as SNN prepares for the refurbishment of the Unit 1 reactor,” said Dan Bigu, Director of CNE Cernavodă. “We look forward to working closely with L3Harris’ high-performance team to upgrade the simulator.”In the first stage of the project, L3Harris will upgrade the simulation computers and operating systems, while re-platforming the existing plant models to L3Harris’ state-of-the-art Orchidsimulation environment. The primary heat transport, boilers and containment models will be redeveloped in Orchid Modeling Environment. Additionally, the simulator will be enhanced to include severe accident simulation capabilities using a version of the Modular Accident Analysis Program, known as MAAP5-CANDU**, augmented with 2D and 3D animated, interactive visualizations of the reactor vessel and containment building to provide trainees further insight into the behavior of the plant during unlikely severe accidents.During the second stage, the simulator’s AC and DC power supplies will be replaced, and the legacy Datapath SC input/output (I/O) system will be replaced with a new compact I/O system driven by L3Harris’ Orchid Input Output software.“This agreement extends our nearly 30-year partnership with CNE Cernavodă and demonstrates their confidence in us to tackle extremely challenging projects,” said Michael Chatlani, Vice President, Business Development, Power Systems and Simulation, L3Harris.L3Harris has over 45 years of experience in delivering high-fidelity power plant simulation to leading utilities worldwide. In addition, the company has more than four decades of expertise in supplying plant computer systems for heavy water reactors. To learn more, visit L3Harris.com/MAPPS.About Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A.Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. operates the only nuclear power plant in Romania. The electricity annually generated by Cernavodă Units 1 and 2 ensures 20 percent of Romania’s overall electricity production. Units 1 and 2 have been in commercial operation since December 1996 and October 2007, respectively. Both units are 706 MWe CANDU units.About L3Harris TechnologiesL3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about technology capabilities and future performance are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.# # #* CANDU is a registered trademark of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, used under license by Candu Energy Inc., a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group.** A valid license to MAAP5 from EPRI as well as the right to MAAP5-CANDU from the CANDU Owners Group (COG) is required prior to a customer being able to use MAAP5-CANDU with Licensee’s simulator products. EPRI and COG do not endorse any third-party products or services.Orchid is a trademark of L3 MAPPS Inc. All other brand names and product names referenced are trademarks, registered trademarks, or trade names of their respective holders.



