L3 Technologies Launches Orchid® Immersive Experience for Marine and Power Markets

Orchid® Immersive Experience: Disruptive Display Technology for Full 3D Immersion without VR Headsets

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- L3 Technologies is pleased to introduce Orchid® Immersive Experience (Orchid IX), the latest in display technology for accurate 3D immersion without the use of VR headsets. Orchid IX makes 3D content come alive at a near-retinal resolution in a collaborative and interactive environment.With Orchid IX, project teams will be able to simplify the design and review Building Information Modeling (BIM) workflows to increase productivity, minimize project risks and improve project outcomes. Additionally, Orchid IX enables virtual visits of high-value new build projects to facilitate finalization of designs. The technology supports realistic asset visualizations for planning and training on ships, submarines and power plants, including refurbishment, radiation worker training and decommissioning.“As soon as we saw this cool technology, we knew we could offer several benefits to our customers seeking advanced visualization solutions in mission-critical applications,” said Rangesh Kasturi, Interim President of L3’s new Maritime International business division. “We partnered with a local innovator, Imagine 4D, to make Orchid IX available to the world.”“Whether performing actions on complex equipment, enhancing worker knowledge, conceptualizing and designing Small Modular Reactors, planning plant outages or ship modernizations, monitoring and managing fleet operations, or decommissioning end-of-life plants, Orchid IX provides a safe and highly realistic virtual world to get it done right,” added Michael Chatlani, VP of Business Development, Power Systems and Simulation. “It’s also a great addition to visitor centers to virtually showcase high-value assets and improve the learning experience for the public.”Orchid IX is available in three formats – the single-user Immersive Workstation, the three-user Immersive Theater and the six-to-ten person Immersive Auditorium. The product is available for shipbuilders, architects, planners, engineers, project managers and operators of naval vessels, commercial marine vessels, power plants, and innovation and training centers, as well as other interested marine and power industry stakeholders.To make an appointment to experience Orchid IX firsthand, contact immersive.experience@L3T.com.L3 Communications & Networked Systems is composed of three diverse business sectors: Broadband Communications, Integrated Maritime Systems, and Communications & Microwave Products. The business provides world-class expertise in connecting space, airborne, ground and sea-based platforms with secure, real-time data. We are an industry leader in developing and fielding advanced solutions for military, commercial and research customers. To learn more, please visit www.L3T.com/business-segments/communications-networked-systems Maritime International (MINTL) is a newly formed division within the Integrated Maritime Systems sector consisting of the former global L3 MAPPS locations, L3 Communication Systems-Canada and L3 Calzoni businesses.With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2018 sales of $10.2 billion. To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to events or conditions or that include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “will,” “could” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company’s Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company’s recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.# # #Orchid is a trademark of L3 Technologies. All other brand names and product names referenced are trademarks, registered trademarks, or trade names of their respective holders.



