R4G Launches Fun Kids Creative Writing Contest to Reward Movies and Goodies

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the creative writing contest for kids to participate; winning entries enjoy movie passes and gift card for fun foodie goodies.

Kids can use their creative writing talent for good to win movie and fun goodie rewards too” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long. The staffing agency is sponsoring fun creative writing contests to inspire participation and teach kids values According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "For kids who love to use their creative talent for good ...this is a chance to enjoy having fun for good. Winning entry enjoys 4 movie passes and $25 gift card for fun foodie goodies. This month the subject for creative writing contest is 'Simply tell us one thing you love about your mom, and why?'...the most creative entry wins fun reward."How Kids ParticipateKids must live in LA and (Be in 4th to 12th grade).Submit hand written entries by taking a picture and parents email the entry to Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com (include kids name, school they attend, and grade); before December 23, 2019. Winner announced on December 24th.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are making life fun and rewarding....participate today to enjoy both."



