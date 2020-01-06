Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Navy Veteran or Person with Mesothelioma in Montana Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get A Better Compensation Result With Better Attorneys

"Before a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Montana hires a lawyer to assist with compensation please call us at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste.” — Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center

HELENA , MONTANA, USA, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are offering a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Montana direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste because he will know exactly how to help a person like this and their family. Before a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Montana or their wife, or adult son or daughter hires a lawyer to assist with compensation please call us at 800-714-0303 for direct access to Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste.

"Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer nationwide and they work overtime for their clients. Erik and his colleagues also make house calls to a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Montana. In other words, they come to you-you don't have to go to them. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

To make certain a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Montana receives the very best possible financial compensation results the Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center offers a free service they call the list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a person was exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly vital information that becomes the basis for mesothelioma compensation as they would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. https://Montana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center’s unsurpassed free services are available throughout Montana in every community including Billings, Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Kalispell, Havre, Anaconda, or Miles City. https://Montana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Montana we strongly recommend the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Providence Health Services Western Montana: https://montana.providence.org/locations-directory/m/montana-cancer-center

* The Billings Clinic: https://www.billingsclinic.com/services- specialties/cancer/.

High risk occupations for exposure to asbestos in Montana include the US Navy, Malmstrom Air Force Base workers, 341st Missile Wing workers, miners, oil refinery workers, smelter workers, pulp and paper mill workers, welders, plumbers, machinists, mechanics, insulators, construction workers, railroad workers and or former residents of Libby, Montana. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.