R4G Rewarding People Who Do More Good Fun Food Rewards at 1st Friday in Venice

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 1st Friday for Good to reward people who do more Good with food truck specialties at monthly Venice event.

We Love to Reward Those Who Do More Good...Food...Come Party at 1st Friday for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and is rewarding referrals with fun food perks. The agency is also sponsoring ' Rewarding LA Fun for Good' to inspire participation in the community, and make life better for those who 'Do More Good.' Every month, R4G will reward the best food truck specialties on Abbot Kinney, come party at 1st Friday for Good ; in Venice, CA.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "If you love to do more Good and Food too....simply attend 1st Friday in Venice...tell me how you do good...and enjoy fun food rewards too. Look for me, I will have a green sign, and will be standing in front of one of the food trucks...we're rewarding food for good from 5-6pm."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs to use their talent for good. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. R4G generates proceeds to fund Kid causes, fun creative contests, and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA Fun for Good a purposeful service with a mission to inspire Fun for Good by celebrating and rewarding kids, men and women too, Who Do More Good...Enjoy L.A.'s Best Foodie Goodies Visit www.RewardingLA.com ...Want to help fund causes, and Earn exclusive $500 Food Rewards Then, Make Referrals to R4G to Enjoy Both.



