How to Teach English Abroad With no Degree

A myTEFL intern teaching in Myanmar

MyTEFL's internship programs are a great way to begin teaching English abroad with no degree

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 2020 fast approaching, many people’s New Year’s resolutions will undoubtedly be to travel more. Travelling is a great way to expand one’s mind, meet new people and escape the stresses of daily life in a new and exciting environment.However, travelling can be quite expensive and the main thing holding most eager jet setters back is funding, or a lack thereof.Enter teaching English abroad. Teaching English as a foreign language (TEFL) is one of the hottest careers of 2020 and rightfully so. TEFL teachers can earn a great salary teaching English to children (or adults) who will benefit greatly from the experience while also travelling the world and experiencing new adventures every day.So how does one get into teaching English abroad?Two common requirements are a TEFL certificate and a bachelor's degree. The TEFL certificate is no problem; it consists of completing a (usually) online course that takes anywhere from a couple of weeks to a couple of months depending on the individual’s learning style and free time. The degree on the other hand is not as simple; it takes 4 years to obtain and costs a lot of money.Luckily there are still options for people interested in teaching English abroad with no degree!MyTEFL is very pleased to offer two great internships in Thailand and Myanmar which are open to degree and non-degree holders alike.These programs are the most popular of all of our internships and for good reason.Both internships start off with our 120 hour online course . The course is taken completely online and from the comfort of your own home according to your own schedule. While you’re completing the course, our internship team on the ground will be in contact with you helping to arrange your visa, flights, airport pickup etc. They will also be there to answer any questions or concerns you may have during the set up period to ensure the transition from your native country to your desired destination goes as smoothly as possible.Once your course is complete and all the boxes are checked, it’s time to board your flight and begin your adventure. Our team will be waiting for you at the airport with an air conditioned car to drive you to training headquarters where you will be spending a week of orientation with fellow myTEFL interns.Orientation is your time fine tune your teaching skills and get adjusted to life in a new and unique country. Our orientation team will be available around the clock to give you guidance, advice and any help you may require.During orientation, you will be attending lessons on local culture, customs and laws to help ease the inevitable culture shock one experiences when moving to a new country. You will also receive brush up lessons on TEFL and classroom management to help refresh the topics studied in your TEFL course.Orientation will also consist of a myriad of fun cultural excursions and activities. From visiting an elephant sanctuary in Thailand to strapping on gloves for Burmese boxing in Myanmar, both programs are full of fun adventures and novel experiences.Free time not spent on lessons or group activities can be spent however you like; visiting tourist attractions, exploring open air markets or indulging in the raucous nightlife the cities have to offer with fellow myTEFL interns.Early on in the orientation week, interns will also engage in a one-on-one interview with a placement coordinator who will take into account your placement preferences (city or country? Easily accessible to foreigners or off the beaten path?) and try their best to match you up with a job placement that fits your preferences. All employers we place with have been vetted for credibility and offer generous salary packages so you can rest easy knowing that you’ll be in good hands.The end of orientation will sneak up on you and before you know it, it will be time to say goodbye to all your new friends and head off to your placement to begin life as a TEFL teacher. Don’t worry though, we regularly arrange meetups and social events so it won’t be goodbye forever!We celebrate one last time together with a big barbecue where we relax, eat drink and make merry before parting ways.Your employer will be waiting for you at the train/bus station of your new home town to introduce you to your school and help you find suitable accommodations. They will take over from us here to help you with any issues that may arise during your teaching contract.And just like that you’re teaching English abroad with no degree! While it can be hard to get your foot in the door as a TEFL teacher without a degree, myTEFL’s internship programs offer the perfect opportunity to begin your TEFL adventure.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.