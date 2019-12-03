OnLogic Unveils Line of Mini PCs Powered by AMD Ryzen™ Embedded Processors

The ultra-compact systems are engineered for reliability in challenging environments and space-constrained installations.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global industrial and IoT computer hardware manufacturer, OnLogic (www.onlogic.com), has teamed up with AMD to release a line of small form factor industrial computers powered by AMD Ryzen™ Embedded processors. Both the ultra-compact fanless ML100G-40, and actively-cooled MC510-40 are available for pre-order now and limited quantities are expected to begin shipping to customers in December.

"When we talk about helping clients find the 'right-fit' computing solution, it's about a lot more than just the form factor of the device. We want to match our customers with the hardware platform that's going to best solve their project challenges," said OnLogic Partnership Manager Johnny Chen. "Today's AMD processors provide a very appealing mix of performance, price and capabilities that, when combined with our hardware platforms, create new application possibilities and give our clients a way to further customize their hardware solution to meet the unique demands of their project."

These new AMD-powered computers leverage the reliability, US and EU-based support, and extended lifecycles offered by OnLogic, and are intended for use in manufacturing, automation, transportation, digital media, medical, and other IoT and Industry 4.0 applications. With fully silent operation, in the case of the ML100G-40, and reduced maintenance requirements, both devices could also be used as commercial desktop replacements or in client computing installations. The company's hardware is designed to resist damage from environmental factors like airborne particulate, shock and vibration and extreme temperatures.

OnLogic AMD Hardware Details

The ML100G-40 is a compact, fanless system intended for space-constrained installations and can be configured with an AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G or AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B processor. The system utilizes the same chassis as OnLogic's line of NUC systems, and is engineered to be completely silent, fully solid state and cooled passively, without the need for a fan or openings in the case. The system features Dual LAN, triple display capabilities and is configurable with a range of memory and storage options.

The actively cooled MC510-40 is quad-display capable and powered by the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B processor. The system is intended for digital signage and workstation applications that don't require the environmental protections offered by a fanless solution.

"The combination of OnLogic industrial computing hardware and AMD processors is a great fit for customers that want high-performance mini PCs and compute devices for industrial markets," said Amey Deosthali, director of channel marketing, Embedded Solutions, AMD. "We’re excited to see how our partners, like OnLogic, create high-performance Mini PCs using AMD Ryzen Embedded processors that support the professional markets OnLogic serves."

OnLogic AMD-powered mini PCs are available for purchase and pre-order now by visiting www.onlogic.com/computers/embedded/with-amd.



About OnLogic

A global industrial PC company focused on hardware for the IoT edge, OnLogic designs highly-configurable computers engineered for reliability. Their systems operate in the harshest environments and power innovation in the evolving Internet of Things. Fueled by a unique direct-to-customer business model that combines vertical integration, modular product design and a powerful online platform, OnLogic offers computers “designed to last, built to order, and delivered in days.” Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has served over 70,000 customers. OnLogic has offices in the US, Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. Learn more about how builders, makers and doers are making the impossible possible using OnLogic hardware at www.OnLogic.com or on Twitter @OnLogic.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Ryzen, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.



