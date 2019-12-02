Flick Fusion Introduces Dynamic Marketing Videos (DMVs) for Auto Dealers

Flick Fusion Dynamic Marketing Video

New platform offers cost-effective, fast solution for creating videos that promote auto manufacturers’ incentives

One of the most-used and desired types of marketing content are videos that promote auto manufacturers’ monthly incentives” — Tim James, COO of Flick Fusion Video Marketing

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flick Fusion introduces Dynamic Marketing Videos (DMVs) for auto dealerships, greatly reducing the time and expense associated with creating marketing videos that promote manufacturers’ incentives. The DMV platform allows auto dealerships’ ad agencies and video marketing resellers to quickly create scalable, customized video content for all of their dealership clients at an extremely low cost.“One of the most-used and desired types of marketing content are videos that promote auto manufacturers’ monthly incentives,” said Tim James, COO of Flick Fusion. “These videos create a sense of urgency for car shoppers and can be used in Facebook campaigns, email campaigns, YouTube pre-rolls ads, regular Google ads, remarketing, retargeting, websites, you name it.”Auto manufacturers frequently announce new incentives such as 0% interest, cash back or lease specials. With traditional methods of video production, it can take up to a week to create a video that promotes the OEM special, with video production costs ranging from $500 to $5,000 per video. Since the OEM promotions typically last 30-, 60- or 90-days, dealerships can spend a lot of money for a video they use only for a limited time.Flick Fusion’s Dynamic Marketing Videos platform solves this problem. Ad agencies and video resellers can use their own video content or use Flick Fusion’s existing video content that showcases every make/model. Flick Fusion can also create custom video content upon request.All that’s required is to create a campaign templates (one time), upload video content to the DMV platform, enter in the incentive variables and click “Save.” Within five minutes a short, dynamic video is automatically produced.If an ad agency has 100 dealership clients, videos can instantly be customized with each dealership’s logo and contact information. Assuming the dealerships’ logos are already uploaded into Flick Fusion’s SMARTFLICKS platform, all a user has to do is choose an option to create multiple branded videos. Within five minutes, the agency will have 100 videos customized for each dealership brand.Click here to learn more and view a sample DMV For more information, contact sales@flickfusion.com or call 515-333-4337.About Flick FusionFlick Fusion offers a full-solution video hosting, marketing and distribution platform to automotive and other inventory-based industries. The platform delivers automated, integrated and rule/behavior-based, including geo-targeted, video content in real-time, across multiple touchpoints and throughout the entire purchase cycle.Flick Fusion makes it easy for dealers to create desktop and mobile-friendly vehicle inventory videos, video email and customer engagement videos such as testimonials, service department overviews and more. Videos are proven to capture more buyers' attention, advance organic SEO rankings, generate leads and increase conversion rates. The Flick Fusion system builds emotional value and customer loyalty for more than 3,500 brands and preferred partners.



