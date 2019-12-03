WD-HAN Has Had Enough. New Single, Spaceman, Explains Why.

Spaceman Single Art WD-HAN WD-HAN Live

WD-HAN is releasing their latest single, Spaceman, continuing their theme of dealing with departure positively and purposefully.

Your music is a perfect mix of something like Neon Trees, that grime of The Black Keys and bombast of The Killers, accessible in the best of ways with a touch of complimentary pop.” — Jenelle, Readable Noise

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blues-Rock-Indie band WD-HAN announces the December 6 release of #2 in their three month trilogy: Spaceman. Following Summertime Star Sign by a month, Spaceman continues the theme of dealing with departure positively and purposefully. Star Sign hit WD-HAN’s highest one month plays on Spotify in its first month, and Spaceman will build on those.Where do you go when you’ve had enough of the world and gotta get away? You build your own rocket, thumb your nose at the world and sing Spaceman as you sail away.As vocalist Spencer Barnes states about the track: “It’s an unapologetic letter to you doing you.”WD-HAN has been building concentric circles of followers for over a decade, radiating from Tampa Bay, Florida. 2020’s push will take them to the West Coast (Springboard West Festival), completing their coverage of the US. With a strong following in Taiwan from their three tours there, WD-HAN is on the verge of becoming a planetary phenomenon.Join the ride with Spaceman.“WD-HAN is a ReverbNation trio with a sound completely their own… The band has shared the stage with some of the music’s biggest acts, and has been selected for countless ReverbNation opportunities over the years.” - ReverbNation Blog “Your music is a perfect mix of something like Neon Trees, that grime of The Black Keys and bombast of The Killers, accessible in the best of ways with a touch of complimentary pop.” - Jenelle, Readable Noise “There is only one word to describe a band with a girl on the drum set. F@@ing Gorgeous (two words but worth it).” - The Old School Project Pre-save Spaceman here: https://ffm.to/spacemanwdhan All press inquiries or for Media to preview the release via private link please contact: Marjorye Henry - marjorye@wdhan.comCONNECT WITH WD-HAN:Website: www.wdhan.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/wdhanmusic Instagram: www.instagram.com/wdhanband Twitter: https://twitter.com/wdhan

All These Things That I've Done - The Killers (WD-HAN Cover, made in Taiwan)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.