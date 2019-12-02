Remote-Control Robot for Kids Launches Just in Time for Christmas

ThinkGizmos RoboShooter ThinkGizmos RoboShooter ThinkGizmos RoboShooter

Think Gizmos has announced the launch of its new children’s remote-control robot for the Christmas shopping season.

HORSHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Think Gizmos is pleased to announce the official launch of its children's remote control robot . This launch is a part of the company's Christmas shopping lineup and is currently available in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain via Think Gizmos' Amazon storefront and official website. Designed for children between the ages of 5 to 8 years, the product makes the perfect Christmas gift with a plethora of attractive features, according to the brand."One of the most noteworthy features of our remote control RoboShooter is voice recording. Kids can record the message of their choice and let the robot speak at the press of a button," said James Morris, the Managing Director and spokesperson for Think Gizmos. "It also comes with soft foam disks capable of shooting out of its chest on command. The remote control is 2.4 GHz and has buttons for all the cool things the robot can do, such as sliding, dancing, firing its blaster, shooting disks and talking."Think Gizmos informs that its unique Christmas gift for 5-8 year olds speaks in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish. Each package contains the robot, remote control, six AA-size batteries and a fully translated instruction manual. To ensure child safety, the toy was manufactured from strong, safe and non-toxic ABS plastic. The manufacturer is currently offering a one-year warranty to all buyers."What a huge hit this was at Christmas! My 8-year old son loves it. It operates just as it is supposed to. I love the dance feature, my son loves the shooting discs (foam discs, don't worry). So many electronic and especially remote-control toys are crap these days... so glad we found one that works as it is supposed to and has already provided hours of fun, and I'm sure many more hours in the future. Great choice and a big hit," an impressed buyer mentioned in his Amazon review.Based in Sussex, UK, Think Gizmos is dedicated to designing and sourcing some of the leading RC toys available today. Many of its products are currently selling successfully via Amazon. The company is known for its exemplary focus on product quality and customer service.Anyone interested in finding out more about Think Gizmos' remote control robot should visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.###

Super Cool Remote-Control Robot Is Ready Thrill Kids This Christmas



