New Partnership with Techsider Marks mycloud Hospitality Platform’s First Move into Cambodian Marketplace

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The innovative mycloud hospitality platform is continuing to attract interest from around the world. Already popular with hoteliers running everything from single, boutique establishments to huge chains of hotels and motels, the mycloud PMS, mycloud CRS, mycloud POS and mycloud back-office system are now expanding into Cambodia, as the company launches a new partnership with Techsider.

mycloud will be working with software solutions and IT services provider Techsider to reach out to the hospitality industry across Cambodia. That industry is growing hugely. Official statistics show that visitor numbers have almost trebled over the last decade, from 2.1 million visitors in 2008 to 6.2 million in 2018.

Such a rapidly growing tourism industry needs a hotel management software solution that can cope with modern demands. mycloud’s complete cloud system does just that. The multi-faceted, the multi-award-winning system allows hoteliers to operate their establishments more efficiently and with greater cost-effectiveness.

mycloud, by Prologic First, covers everything from business-critical operations to additional income streams, with an effective e-POS covering food and beverage sales, shops, spas, and all other point-of-sale contributors. And the entire platform can be up and running in as little as four hours, keeping any disruption to operations to an absolute minimum.

The core of the mycloud PMS hospitality software is its use of intuitive automation to enhance decision-making processes. Its huge range of functions comprehensively covers everything from operations to back of the house. The PMS system includes a powerful mobile web booking engine, an integrated channel manager, front desk operations and management tools for maintenance and housekeeping.

The back-office systems, meanwhile, make it easy for hoteliers to control central purchasing and inventory, central accounts (receivable and payable), consolidated reporting and food and beverage costs.

The advanced features of the CRS allow hospitality professionals to access the inventories and rates of all properties, for the ultimate efficient management experience. Complete operational property timelines can be accessed on a single screen, while there are also a host of features to allow managers to understand their guests. The 360-degree guest experience view tracks guest sentiment and makes it easy to deliver tailormade promotions and offers focused around individual guests’ details.

For chain hotels, the enhanced travel agent and corporate modules deliver a single profile, which can have multiple property contracts in order to produce a collective business forecast. mycloud also automates distribution to OTAs, so that working with Late Rooms, Booking.com and the like is both simple and efficient.

Prologic First Vice President – Cloud Solutions, Deepak Chauhan, comments,

“We are thrilled to be launching a new partnership with Techsider to bring mycloud’s advanced hospitality solution platform to tourism businesses across Cambodia. Our flexible system has already revolutionised the way that hotels control their costs and build efficiencies into their operations around the world. Now, we are delighted that the Cambodia hospitality sector can start benefitting as well.”

Techsider Director, Sothea Uth, comments,

“We were impressed with mycloud from the outset. Not only does the platform deliver a flexible range of functions that allow hotels to increase their efficiencies and save money, the intuitive design means that using the system is delightfully simple. The tiered pricing structure also means that businesses can adopt mycloud precisely to their needs, only paying for the functionality that they need.”

mycloud centralizes multiple operations, delivering chain-wide control and increasing staffing efficiencies. Its data consolidation function allows hoteliers to make the right strategic decisions faster. At the same time, smart metric reviews allow them to control their establishments’ finances like never before. Managers can also handle multi-currency transactions with ease, while the system even allows them to glean valuable intelligence on competitors’ rates.

mycloud is available to hospitality businesses in the Canada, UK, USA, UAE, Philippines, Thailand, India and Singapore. Visit www.mycloudhospitality.com or email info@mycloudhospitality.com for further details of the multi-award-winning mycloud hospitality platform.



