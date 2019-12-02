Business growth prompts Winjit Johannesburg, South African office relocation

Winjit has now moved its Johannesburg office base from Sunninghill, where it has been based since 2009 to its new office in Maxwell Office Park, Midrand.

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of substantial growth, Winjit has now moved its Johannesburg office base from Sunninghill, where it has been based since 2009 to its new office in Maxwell Office Park, Waterfall, Midrand.Winjit has been working with customers in South Africa for the last 10 years. The company has worked with industry leaders in NBFC, Logistics, Media, Automobile and other industries in South Africa. Winjit is now working with its partners in hiring and skilling local talent through internship programs from universities in South Africa. The expansion is a part of strategic Initiatives by Winjit to invest in the South African market and cater to African customers from South Africa.Winjit’s expert team of engineering professionals have provided innovative technology and engineering solutions that have resulted in world-class recognition. The team derives motivation from solving real-time problems for the long run, with the ability to scale-up. The experience in technology best practices is the result of ongoing investments in user experience research and testing, technology innovation, business intelligence and operational quality.Winjit’s AI offerings cover a wide range of solutions that converge the best of IoT, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Fintech and Blockchain. The company’s R&D team developed the Flagship emerging technology products PredictSense – Automated Machine Learning Platform and IoTSense – Full-Scale IoT Platform. Winjit also provides extensive high-end expertise in the world of Fintech with broad offerings such as RPA, Smart OCR, WhatsApp Chatbot, Blockchain and Banking Solutions among others.Commenting on the relocation of Johannesburg office, Stu Chalmers, Business Development Manager for Winjit South Africa said, “The relocation of our Johannesburg operation to Waterfall is the kick start of an exciting year ahead for us in 2020-21. Winjit continues to go from strength to strength; we have been winning a large amount of business both from within our Johannesburg base and at an international level. This move is a new progressive development for us which will enable us to provide higher levels of service excellence for our customers and it also gives us room for further expansion with an increase in staff levels.”About WinjitFounded in 2004, by two technology enthusiasts Abhijit Junagade and Ashwin Kandoi in the picturesque town of Nashik, Winjit, gained its recognition as an engineering technology company and marked its presence in several other countries such as South Africa, US, UK, and Singapore. Winjit is a top-notch smart engineering solutions provider. From conceptualization and optimization to cultivating real-time results, Winjit caters all. Pacing up with current trends in technology, the core prowess of the company lies in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Blockchain & Fintech, Internet of Things, and Product Engineering.To know more about the product and services, visit www.winjit.com



