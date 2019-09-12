Winjit showcased its expertise in Financial services at BusinessTech Fintech Conference 2019, Johannesburg

Winjit showcased its Fintech solution, FinSense, which includes broad offerings such as RPA, Smart OCR, WhatsApp Chatbot, Blockchain, AI & ML.

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG PROVINCE, SOUTH AFRICA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winjit over the years has facilitated the digital transformation journey of multiple financial corporations. We understand “how people transact” which enables us to innovate with technological interventions thus keeping us ahead of the current explosion in the growth of the financial services sector. Our Fintech service offerings are the Industry’s leading solution which helps to lower the total cost of ownership and assist in expanding consumer base. It offers scalability to capitalize on new developments on mobile channels, evolving technology, and diverse customer segments.In the BusinessTech Fintech Conference held on 11th September in Melrose Arch, Winjit showcased its Fintech solution, FinSense , which includes broad offerings such as RPA, Smart OCR, WhatsApp Chatbot, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML).Our high-end solution ‘FinSense’ offers services like RPA which has helped organizations with their efforts in scaling their solutions and increasing efficiencies. Smart OCR has improved data accuracy and reduced costs by automating the process by leaps and bounds. Whatsapp Chatbot enables businesses to communicate efficiently with their customers by delivering end to end encrypted messages in real-time. Our blockchain solution is a distributed ledger technology platform that aids the interoperability of different blockchain technologies through abstraction of their consensus mechanism in one common integrated platform for enterprises.The flagship AI & ML product ‘ PredictSense ’ from Winjit has been a revolutionary software which has benefited numerous businesses. it’s multi-model ranking and easy deployment have made it an industry favorite. The impactful predictive models being generated by the algorithms facilitate the businesses to derive precise & optimum business decisions.Commenting on the participation in this event, Mr. Ashwin Kandoi, Director & Co-Founder of Winjit said, “This event has provided us with the platform to showcase our innovative offerings to a diverse segment of decision-makers. Our understanding of the BFSI space has always given us an edge in proposing the right technological intervention to upgrade operations of financial organizations. Our experience in technology best practices are the result of ongoing investments in user experience research and testing, technology innovation, business intelligence, and operational quality.”Winjit is an ever-evolving organization which began its operations by providing end-to-end solutions from conceptualization and optimization. It slowly ventured into emerging technologies like AI/ML, blockchain, RPA, and IoT and established itself as an imminent player in the industry. Our focus remains on developing customer-centric solutions by delivering user-friendly applications and making the user journey smoother. Recently, SIDBI and The Economic Times India MSE Awards, 2019 honored Winjit with two awards for being the Most Innovative MSE and the most Tech Savvy MSE.



