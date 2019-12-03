CabinetM Introduces New Stack Map Visualization Features

Stack Maps visualization features provide an easy way to view all the integration points in your MarTech stack. Stack Maps visualization functionality makes it simple for teams to collaborate around their MarTech stacks and their integration points.

New Functionality Makes it Easy to View and Understand the Integration Points in Marketing Technology Stacks

Stack Map visualization features make it easy to view critical integration details and maintain up to date information about relationships between each product in the stack with the click of a button.” — Anita Brearton, CabinetM CEO

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CabinetM Inc., the marketing technology management platform for marketing operations teams, today announced it has released a suite of new Enterprise Stack Map features that make it easy to visualize the integration points, and understand critical dependencies, within their marketing technology stacks.With the click of a button, Stack Maps creates a visualization of the marketing technology stack showing all integration points. The new features announced today makes it possible for marketing teams to:• Fully document all integration details within their stack.• Click on each integration link in the Stack Map to see how products are integrated, the direction of the data flow, and any relevant integration details.• Isolate products in the Stack Map to identify dependencies and avoid a disaster when a product is removed from the stack.• See non-integrated products alongside those that are integrated to make it easy to identify integration requirements.• Show stack layers behind the Stack Map to see how products are categorized.• Upload a custom back drop to the Stack Map to showcase technology in different business contexts e.g.; customer journey, sales funnel, roadmap etc.• Export the Stack Map as a png, and integration notes as a pdf.• See product overviews inside the Stack Map.“Enterprise Marketing technology stacks are extremely complex, and it’s not unusual for organizations to use 100- 250 different tools at a time to acquire, engage, and retain customers. In most cases, the performance of the products within the stack and of the stack overall, is dependent on how well the various products integrate with each other and how data flows from one product to the next,” said, Anita Brearton, Founder and CEO of CabinetM. “Our new Stack Map features make it easy to view critical integration details and maintain up to date information about the relationships between each product in the stack -- with a click of a button a complete map of the stack appears.”CabinetM’s new Stack Map features are available now at no charge to Professional and Enterprise subscription users. To see Stack Maps, sign up for a free trial with CabinetM.About CabinetMCabinetM helps modern marketing teams manage the technology they have and find the tools they need. The CabinetM marketing technology management platform enables full lifecycle support around technology discovery, qualification, implementation and management, providing critical visibility and leverage to save time, money and drive revenue. The company has built the industry’s most comprehensive database of over 12,000 marketing tools, and currently has the largest set of marketing stack data as a result of hundreds of marketing stacks that have built and are being managed on the platform. For additional information: www.cabinetm.com ; @cabinetm1

CabinetM's new Stack Maps Visualization features make it easy to view and understand the integration points in Marketing Technology stacks



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.