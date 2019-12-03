Numly™ Partners with People Tech Group to Transform Employee Engagement & Skills-Development Experience with Power of AI

Numly™ Partners with People Tech Group

Numly™ partners with People Tech Group to deliver SaaS solutions to drive phenomenal engagement and productivity gains across medium and large organisations.

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cupertino, CA based Numly™, Inc. is excited to announce a Strategic Partnership with Seattle, WA based People Tech Group, to expand their cloud-based Solution Suite by integrating Numly™’s machine-learning based employee engagement and skills-development, Human Experience cloud solution with People Tech Group’s world class, next-gen HR technology services. The partnership will propel the reach of Numly™'s Employee Engagement and Human Experience solution to help companies counter employee turnover and talent retention using the power of AI and people analytics.Business Highlights1. Numly™ chooses People Tech Group as its World-wide Implementation Services partner. People Tech Group brings extensive expertise in providing strategic Digital Transformation and HR tech services and SaaS solutions, integrated with HR Application platforms such as Workday, Oracle HCM/Peoplesoft, SAP/SuccessFactors and Learning Management Platforms such as Cornerstone OnDemand, to global Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, Expedia, GM, Stanford University, and Microsoft. This new partnership is aimed at developing Numly™’s solution suite and making it a market leader in promoting advanced employee engagement, and data-driven employee retention, facilitated by continuous skills development and coaching based on rich employee insights and analytics.2. People Tech Group has also made a strategic investment in Numly™, based on the company’s vision to accelerate innovation and market share growth.3. Numly™ also announces the launch of its IGNITE program to help organizations jump start their employee engagement and retention initiatives via its purpose-led, employee engagement platform – FDBKPro™ Enterprise Cloud, a machine-learning based, intelligent professional development and mentoring application. With IGNITE, Numly™ simplifies the process for companies to quickly onboard the solution for a fixed group of employees and get started on their journey to incorporate diverse and inclusive feedback culture.Vishwa Prasad, CEO of People Tech Group spoke about the partnership, “We are very excited to be investing in Numly™, as they have the most innovative and scalable AI-enabled Employee Engagement and Talent Analytics platform, targeted at the needs of Fortune 500 companies. We feel Numly™ will be the LinkedIn for Employee Engagement and Talent Development. Companies need Numly™ to develop their leaders and strengthen the bench with leaders at all levels; Leaders that are capable of making good decisions and drive business growth.”Bob Duffy, Managing Partner of People Tech Group said, “We are very much aligned with Numly™’s vision to help employees up their game by addressing engagement and talent development challenges through next-gen HR tech. Our customers are looking for radical innovations to address employee experience. People Tech Group is excited to be a strategic partner for Numly™’s solution suite to power continuous performance management and skill development programs that can be taken to our customers. We are on a collective mission to up level employee performance and transform business performance.”Madhukar Govindaraju, Founder and CEO of Numly™ said, “We are excited to partner with People Tech Group as they bring significant expertise in delivering HR solutions to customers worldwide. Numly™ will work closely with People Tech Group, to help our customers launch and rollout Numly™'s AI-enabled platform, and accelerate developing an inclusive and supportive workplace culture, that supports leadership development at all levels. Together with People Tech Group’s technical delivery expertise, Numly™’s solution suite will help global companies build highly engaged and productive, flow-of-work teams, that cross organizational silos.”About Numly™, Inc. ( https://www.numly.io Numly™'s mission is to innovate with Machine Learning and AI, to address employee engagement and human experience challenges that are plaguing the modern, global workplace. Numly™'s privacy-first, people networking, employee engagement and skills-development platform, helps companies by providing insightful analytics and data-driven nudges to develop Leaders at all levels, creating strong trust within teams and resulting in better engagement, higher retention, and phenomenal productivity gains across medium and large organizations. The company’s secure, cloud-based software offerings bring AI to enterprises and working professionals, in all industries and verticals, world-wide. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Numly™ is committed to bringing breakthrough innovations and drive global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.numly.io/ About People Tech Group, Inc. ( https://www.peopletech.com People Tech Group is a global IT Services Consultancy based in Redmond, Washington dedicated to helping its customers deploy advanced technology for competitive advantage. People Tech Group enables its customers to transform and remain competitive by applying enterprise cloud, AI, mobile and IoT technology innovations to create stronger relationships with their customers and employees. For more information, please visit https://www.peopletech.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.