YPO Welcomes Cybersecurity Expert Brad Deflin as Keynote Speaker for the Gold Chapter in Milwaukee, WI.

Brad Deflin, CEO and Founder of Total Digital Security

Brad Deflin, CEO of Total Digital Security, is speaking to YPO Gold Wisconsin Chapter on "Cybersecurity for Life - Survival and Success in the New Digital Age."

We believe taking the initiative to protect personal technology and information from cybercrime and online fraud is one of the smartest things you can do today.” — Brad Deflin

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Deflin, Founder and CEO of Total Digital Security, will make a keynote presentation to the YPO Wisconsin Gold Chapter in Milwaukee. Deflin is an experienced speaker on the topic of cybersecurity for private clients, wealthy families, and VIPs. His presentations are renowned for using knowledge and insights derived from his vast experience in the field of cybercrime and online fraud.

Titled "Cybersecurity for Life," Mr. Deflin will share the latest cyber threats from 2019, and the trends his firm sees for 2020 and beyond. The program emphasizes personal vulnerability to cyber risk and self-empowerment for protection. Audience members will leave with an individual action plan and a sense of urgency.

"We believe taking the initiative to protect personal information and technology from cybercrime and online fraud is one of the smartest things you can do today.”

— Brad Deflin, CEO, Total Digital Security

According to researchers at Cybersecurity Ventures, we will soon experience the greatest transfer of wealth in the history of humankind - $ 6 trillion annually by 2021. Recognizing the potentially devastating impact of cybercrimes on private clients, investors, and wealthy families, Mr. Deflin presents a fresh perspective that empowers individuals to self-protect with higher critical-thinking skills and advanced technology.

Since 2013, Mr. Deflin has been warning audiences across the country that cybercrime presents a pervasive existential risk that requires adaptation at the individual level for survival and success of all social structures. He insists that to respond effectively to the challenges of the Digital Age, everyone today needs a new set of critical thinking skills enabling prevention, detection, and thoughtful response to the myriad forms of cyber risks and crimes.

Total Digital Security provides cybersecurity for private clients and wealthy families in over 40 states in the U.S. Training and education programs focus on the individual user of personal technology and include distinct insights gained from many years in the field. Cybersecurity workshops and boot camps uniquely combine best-in-class solutions with a working framework for greater critical-thinking and digital adaptation skills.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.