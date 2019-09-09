Cybersecurity for Private Clients Expert Brad Deflin to Present at Total Wealth Symposium in Amelia Island.

Cybersecurity for Life. Brad Deflin at Total Wealth Symposium in Las Vegas 2018

Private investors and affluent families are top targets for cybercriminals and online scams. Brad Deflin presents on what is happening and how to protect.

We believe taking the initiative to protect personal technology and information from cybercrime and online fraud is one of the smartest things you can do today.” — Brad Deflin, CEO

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, 33401, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Digital Security announced today that its founder and CEO, Cybersecurity expert Brad Deflin will speak at the Total Wealth Symposium on September 13th and 14th at the Amelia Island Resort in Florida. This is the fifth consecutive year Mr. Deflin will address private investors at the annual conference on cybercrime and protection from digital risk.

According to researchers at Cybersecurity Ventures, we will soon experience the greatest transfer of wealth in the history of humankind - $ 6 trillion annually by 2021. Recognizing the potentially devastating impact of cybercrimes on private clients, investors, and wealthy families, Mr. Deflin presents a fresh perspective that empowers individuals to self-protect with higher critical-thinking skills and advanced technology. Delivering deep insights into today’s cybersecurity issues with an emphasis on the human-factor and individual adaptation, Mr. Deflin will educate conference attendees on matters of cyber risk and risk mitigation in all aspects of personal and professional life.

For years, Mr. Deflin has been warning audiences across the country that cybercrime presents a pervasive, existential risk that requires adaptation at the individual level for survival and success of all social structures. He insists that in order to respond to the challenges of the Digital Age, everyone today needs a new set of critical thinking skills enabling prevention, detection, and responsible reaction to myriad forms of cyber risks and crimes.

About Total Digital Security

Total Digital Security provides enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions as-a-service for individuals, families, and family offices. Solutions create an ecosystem of privacy and digital security that works across all devices and networks and is highly effective at mitigating cyber risk while being easy-to-use and affordable.

About Brad Deflin

Brad Deflin is a cybersecurity expert and Founder and President of Total Digital Security, with over 25 years of executive leadership in operations, sales, audit, compliance, and supervision of rigorously regulated financial environments, including Merrill Lynch, Lehman Brothers, Wells Fargo, and J.P. Morgan.

Mr. Deflin is an author and frequent speaker on the matters of online risk, cybercrime, and the emerging technology that defends and protects from what has become our most critical personal and professional risk today. His presentations and cybersecurity workshops equip audiences with the knowledge and perspective required to understand the risks involved in the failure to protect their privacy and personal information and with an understanding of the emerging innovations in technology designed to keep them secure, safe and in control this precious data. No matter the background of the audience, Mr. Deflin strives to motivate and educate individuals to change their relationship to data security and to work toward digital resilience and self-reliance.

About the Total Wealth Symposium, The Total Wealth Symposium 2019 is Banyan Hill Publishing’s premier investment conference of the year. From September 12-14, 2019, we are assembling the best minds in finance in Amelia Island, Florida.



