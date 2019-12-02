EndoCleanse™️, A Ground-Breaking Product In the Cannabis Sector by Jetblack Corp. (JTBK)

Jetblack Corp. logo

NEW YORK, NY, USA , December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jetblack Corp. (OTCMKTS: JTBK) “the company” “JTBK” provided more details on EndoCleanse™️, a “first of its kind” product in formulation.



EndoCleanse™️ is a product that will give the daily consumer of cannabis, the ability to feel like they have taken a break from consuming cannabis, flushing the receptors (CB1 and CB2), which will make the intake of marijuana and its desired effects more efficient.



Additional benefits of EndoCleanse™️ would be, saving a consumer time and money. Taking away the need to constantly seek out different strains, along with consuming less marijuana in general.



The company believes that regular daily consumers of marijuana will benefit greatly from this product. Daily consumers often need to seek out different strains to feel a strong effect or seek out concentrates.



Statistics have shown upwards of 10% of the adult population in the US consume marijuana daily. Roughly another 10% consume weekly. “This is a huge market with lots of untapped potential, even amongst daily users, not to mention the weekly consumers,” explained Jetblack Corp. CEO.



The recent identification of cannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2 receptors has started an exponential growth of studies exploring the endocannabinoid system and its regulatory functions concerning health and disease.



The endocannabinoid system is still being studied, and research is in its infancy. The company believes this product may also benefit non-cannabis users as well, as we know now the endocannabinoid system plays an important role in our health. “This is why we have stated from the start, EndoCleanse™️ is a wellness product,” explained the CEO.



About Jetblack Corp.



Jetblack Corp. (OTCMKTS: JTBK) is a company focused on commercializing innovative ideas for the benefit of shareholders and the community. The focus of the company is to spend a small amount of capital on each innovative product, with the potential to benefit society and or the environment.



Distributing risk across a variety of products and sectors, reducing the risk for shareholders while enhancing the chance for success. The company also gives the investor the ability to put their capital to work for a good cause. We are continually identifying how we can make an impact for the better.



Why us and what makes us unique?

We plan to provide an opportunity for investors to put their capital to work in a beneficial way for society. Products that may make an impact to improve lives and/or the environment. Opportunity for conscious investing.



