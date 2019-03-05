JetBlack Corp (OTC: JTBK) Finalizes Agreements to Purchase and Begin Transfer of Second OLCC Marijuana Producers License

A second agreement for JetBlack to acquire another marijuana production license in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR, USA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JetBlack Corp. (OTC: JTBK) (“JetBlack”) (“the company”) announced the company has finalized an agreement to purchase a Tier 1 Marijuana Production License in Oregon. The company will begin the transfer process of ownership and locations with OLCC as soon as possible. In addition, JetBlack is in the process of transferring ownership and locations of a separate Tier 1 Marijuana Production License. The company has received correspondence from OLCC stating that an investigator was assigned to the license transfer but the application has since been returned to the queue. There is an investigation whether, This Budz For You Farms, lost control of their previous location. Under OLCC rules, the licensee must have access and an active lease to the location. There was a discrepancy with the landlord that occurred. OLCC is conducting an investigation and the company will work with OLCC to try and remedy the situation. “The company from this point forward will limit the use of leases and will begin to look for more permanent solutions,” explained CEO Daniel A. Goldin.

The company is in the process of acquiring marijuana licenses and searching for quality financing partners. The company is still laying a foundation and hoping to begin operations and seeing revenues in 2019. “The company may need to reorganize its locations in Oregon before commencing operations to cut down on expenses long term. The company also needs to find a quality financing group that can see our potential,” stated Daniel A. Goldin.



JetBlack Corp. (OTC: JTBK) through its family of subsidiaries operates in the emerging Cannabis Industry. The company is in the process of transferring ownership and locations for two Tier 1 Marijuana Producers Licenses with OLCC. The company has also applied for processing and wholesale licenses with OLCC. In addition, the company is in talks to acquire various other Marijuana Licenses in various stages of the application process. The company is focused on building a strong foundation for future growth.

