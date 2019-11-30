Tourism In Nusa Penida, Bali's Closest Island Neighbor Continues To Grow

Nusa Penida Day Tour Nusa Penida day trip nusa penida island tour

Nusa Penida and Nusa Lembongan day trips are full of adventures on land and sea.

These beautiful islands are smaller than Bali, and filled with stunning scenes of cliffs, white sand beaches, and jungle greenery, while the waters are famed spots for snorkeling and diving.” — Elissa Doyle

DENPSAR, BALI, INDONESIA, November 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- More and more, tourists are finding that a Bali holiday isn’t complete without a day trip to the neighbouring island paradises of Nusa Penida , Nusa Ceningan and Nusa Lembongan. These beautiful islands are smaller than Bali, and filled with stunning scenes of cliffs, white sand beaches, and jungle greenery, while the waters are famed spots for snorkeling and diving.The boats to Nusa Penida and Lembongan are only a 40-minute ride, departing from Sanur Harbor in the morning, and returning before sunset. Day trips and tours include sight-seeing at the famous “insta-spots” and lookout points, relaxing on secluded beaches, and snorkeling along the coral reefs.Island ToursThe largest of the islands is Nusa Penida, with tours to the wondrous sites on land and sea. The landscape is diverse, and naturally rugged. Bring your camera and sense of adventure! Nusa Penida Day trip can be arranged for the eastern or western side of the island, depending on what you would like to see. When starting the east tour, the first stop is the cave-dwelling temple Goa Giri Putri. It is located entirely in an underground cave, hidden from the outside world. Once inside, it is a vast space to worship, among the stalactites and stalagmites. There is also Atuh Beach, on the southeast shores of Nusa Penida, a great spot for a beachside lunch. Continue with a stop at Raja Lima, also known as Thousand Islands viewpoint, and its spectacular panorama of the countless rock formations jutting out of the sea. And the day ends with photo ops at the Teletubbies Hill, where the rolling hillsides of greenery resemble the scenery of the chio clear pools for wading or snorkeling. nusa penida day tour of the western side of Nusa Penida would include the more popular or “insta-famous” locations. After arriving on the island, the tour would first stop at Angel’s Billabong, one of the most beautiful locations on Penida. Low tides lead to clear shallow pools for wading and snorkeling. This is followed by lunch on Broken Beach, and then the KellingKeling “T-Rex”, where the island’s cliffs resemble the claw of the giant dinosaur. Afterwards, spend the rest of the afternoon at Crystal Bay Beach, for sunning or snorkeling. Along the way to get there, you will pass lookout from Manta View point, where there are often Manta Rays playing in the waters below.Smaller than Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan is a popular day trip excursion, and the entire island with its stunning landscape is easy to explore for a day. Driving tours include stops at yellow bridge or “Bridge of Love” to Nusa Ceningan, and various viewpoints through the small villages. A must-see location is Devil’s Tears, where crashing waves create rainbows and cascades of water, but the booming sound from the rocks, sounds as though the waves, or the ‘devil’, are crying from below. End your day at one of the bars along the Dream Beach or the harbour before boarding the ferry back to mainland Bali.Snorkeling and DivingSnorkeling and diving are two of the most popular activities for day tours to Nusa Penida and Nusa Lembongan. For most of the year, the waters are crystal clear and calm. The coral reefs are shallow and vibrantly colourful. The best locations for snorkeling and diving are on along the coral walls between the two islands.The day trips usually include three stops throughout the morning, followed by lunch on the beach and sightseeing in the afternoon. Each spot is different with plenty of fish and scenery to delight snorkelers of all ages. For Lembongan, begin your day at the Wall Toya Pakeh, which is the coral wall along Nusa Penida. Later stops include the Giant Trevally feeding spot and along the shores of the mangroves of Lembongan.A snorkeling tour of Nusa Penida has opportunities for incredible, unforgettable experiences. The first of them being the famous Manta Bay, where you will be up-close-and-personal with the manta rays who can span over 5m wide! These playful gentle giants don’t shy away from visitors, as they swiftly dart around the waters. Gamat Bay is a hidden spot, with shallow shelf less than 8m below the surface, where schools of fish and the occasional sea turtle are common sights. Crystal Bay is off the shores of one of Penida’s most popular beaches, a popular spot for families.One thing that all travelers should remember is that while Nusa Penida and Nusa Lembogan are filled with wondrous sites on both land and sea, they are far less developed than Bali. The terrain is rugged, trails aren’t groomed, and the roads are bumpy and windy. The tides and swells can make waters rough and unsafe during certain times of the year. It is highly recommended to hire a guide, like those with Bali Tours and More, with drivers who know the island well. These islands are naturally beautiful, so please enjoy and take many photos! But do so with caution and respect to the locals and environment.For more information on Nusa Penida And Bali Tours visit https://www.balitoursandmore.com/ and speak to local experts that can assist with your tour requirements

