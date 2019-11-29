Skilled Nursing Company Supports Thousands During National Day of Service

CareRite team members supporting a local food pantry in Brooklyn, New York CareRite volunteers at the Martha O'Bryan food bank in Nashville, Tennessee CareRite clinical professional packaging non-perishable items in Lebanon, Tennessee

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareRite Centers across the nation stepped outside the walls of their buildings to support their local communities during CareRite’s National Day of Service. Professional team members from CareRite Centers across the nation joined together in an effort to give back during this holiday season.The glowing day of service featured CareRite volunteers at food banks, non-profit local clinics, shelters, underprivileged areas of the community, and much more. Employees from all CareRite departments stood beside those in their community in a genuine display of friendship and togetherness.“We are blessed to have the privilege to help those in need every single day, especially as we near the holiday season. Our National Day of Service was just yet another showcase of how incredible our employees are. We are thankful to have each other to lean on, to synergize with one another, and to make a difference in the lives of those we serve,” began Akiva Rudner, Chief Operating Officer for CareRite Centers.“The CareRite Difference is uniquely characterized by the synchrony between our three rings: our patients, our employees, and our families. As all three are linked, we create a harmonious community of care and compassion,” added Rudner.CareRite Centers, LLC is a network of skilled nursing communities in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida, providing skilled nursing, physical, occupational, and speech language pathology rehabilitation services to those recovering from surgery or illness. The uncommon denominator of the CareRite experience is that every touchpoint will not only meet, but will exceed one’s expectations. Noted in the CareRite Centers’ mission, all employees serve as the vital link; they are the core of excellence and compassion that the organization is committed to on a daily basis.For more information or to schedule an exclusive press inquiry, please contact Ashley Romano, Vice President of Branding and Experience.



