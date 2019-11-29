OVER $9 MILLION IN ENERGY SAVINGS, ATLANTA AIRLINES TERMINAL COMPANY GIVES THE HOLIDAY GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING

Year-over-year energy savings are projected to increase by $3 million per year.

ATLANTA , GA , USA , November 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- [ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2019] Not everyone gets an $9.4 million holiday present, but that’s just what the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will enjoy this year. Thanks to a partnership between Atlanta-based Energy One Consulting and the Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company, which operates Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, optimized energy usage has resulted in impressive savings for the 7.2-million-square-foot facility. In addition, the Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company (AATC) was the largest recipient of Georgia Power energy efficiency rebates for fiscal 2018, at about $971,500.In particular, the energy upgrades include replacing 100,000 lights with LEDs, more than 2,000 HVAC system improvements, energy-efficient programming for more than 300 air handlers and chillers, and increased facility automation to reduce energy usage by 11 percent or 28 million kilowatt hours annually. This work has saved AATC more than $9.4 million since 2016 with annual energy savings exceeding $3 million.“When we think about the holiday season, we often think about buying or giving. On the flip side, these savings for the airport will make a difference for travelers, employees and the environment for decades to come,” said Energy One President & CEO Mike Elmers. “We are creating a smarter, safer, more efficient travel and work experience through customized energy initiatives and I think that’s an incredible gift.”In addition to the recipient of Georgia Power energy efficiency rebates for fiscal 2018, total rebates have nearly reached $1.5 million in the past three years, making AATC the largest rebate recipient for two years running. For its work on this initiative and other energy savings projects for the airport, Energy One was awarded the International Project of the Year by the Association of Energy Engineers.“The end of the year is a great time to take stock of what we’ve accomplished and what our goals are for the future. We are incredibly proud of the strides we’ve made in saving energy and money for the world’s busiest airport and look forward to continued work with Energy One to enhance efficiencies, operations and performance,” said Dr. Kofi Smith, CEO and President, Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company. “From lighting to cooling to energy audits, this work is impactful and meaningful.”Notably, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport accounts for $64 billion total economic impact, with more than 100 million annual passengers and about 65,000 employees. Over seven concourses, the airport hosts about 2,700 daily flights. As a top Georgia Power customer, the airport and their partners have increased their focus on energy efficiency, sustainability and comfort for passengers and employees.Atlanta-based Energy One Consulting < https://www.energyoneco.com/> ; specializes in helping large facilities lower their energy costs. Through energy mapping, procurement and loss analysis, solutions application, validation and sustainment; Energy One Consulting builds a sustainable energy roadmap for complex facilities, including major airports, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and commercial and public buildings.



