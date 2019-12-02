Mintec announces further expansion in the supply of commodity price data for food procurement in North America

Mintec World Procurement Award - shortlist Mintec ISO 27001

BOURNE END, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, the leading global provider of price information for the food and CPG sector, has announced two senior commercial appointments in the United States.

As part of their ongoing expansion strategy in North America, Mintec has appointed Matthew Schilling and Brett Featherson as Vice Presidents for Business Development.

Based in New York, Matt Schilling, formally with GlobalData, has developed expertise delivering solutions that enable customers to achieve business growth through the use of data and business intelligence.

Brett Featherstone, operating out of Dallas, was previously with tcc global where he acquired extensive experience working with the supply of data and insight to support customer success across the retail sector.

“These new appointments enable Mintec to build on our impressive customer brands in North America which include Albertsons, McCormick and Cargill. This is an important market which accounts for about 20% of the global food spend,” said Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec. “During 2020, Mintec will continue to focus on expanding its data coverage in this important region, as well as, developing our product offering to help our customers transform the way they obtain price visibility across their direct spend.”

Since the launch of Mintec Analytics, a cloud-based price and market intelligence platform, Mintec have continued to expand its data coverage for the North American market so that companies across the food value chain – manufacturers, retailers and in foodservice – have domestic price references, as well as, those for internationally traded commodities. Mintec’s time-series database tops more than 14,000 raw material prices across 650 commodities, focused on food and associated raw materials.

“The fact that the Mintec brand is already widely used by so many global brands is a testament to the value that our customers place on having access to independent price data that helps them to transform the price visibility they have over their spend.”, said Matt Schilling VP of Business Development.

Alongside their extensive data coverage, Mintec Analytics delivers a wide range of analytical tools that enable customers to customise the way they manage their budgets, negotiate with suppliers and adapt their buying strategy.

“The role and expectations of procurement have expanded. The need for innovation in response to new food and consumers trends has stretch role and expectations of the procurement team that find their resources and margins squeezed. Mintec is helping companies in North America to drive efficiencies in the ways they control their spend.”, Said Brett Featherston, VP of Business Development.

Alongside their analytics platform, Mintec has launched Data Direct service, enabling customers to integrate Mintec price data with their proprietary and thirst party data to maximise visibility and support data-driven decisions.

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest food, and consumer packaged goods brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies.

Our cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, delivers market prices and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated materials, empowering our customers to understand supplier prices better, analyse their spend and negotiate with confidence.

