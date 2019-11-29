Global Automated Border Control Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Border Control - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automated Border Control market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18%.



ABC e-Gate, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, ABC e-Gate will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$56.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$107.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, ABC e-Gate will reach a market size of US$120.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$259.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Accenture (USA)

Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany)

Crossmatch Technologies (USA)

Gemalto NV (The Netherlands)

Gunnebo AB (Sweden)

HID Global Corporation (USA)

Ier SAS (France)

Indra Sistemas SA (Spain)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

OT-Morpho (France)

Secunet Security Networks AG (Germany)

Securiport LLC. (USA)

SITA (Switzerland)

Vision-Box (Portugal)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rising Passenger Volumes and Need to Improve Travel Experience and Ensure Safety Propel Automated Border Control Market

Faster, Safer and Automated Border Control: The Future of Border Management

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Border Control Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Hardware (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Services (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

ABC e-Gate (Solution) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

ABC Kiosk (Solution) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Ease of Travel and Need for Enhanced Security Fuels Demand for Automated Border Control Systems

Tremendous Growth in the Number of Cross-Border Travels Worldwide Gives Rise to the Need for Automated Border Control

Rise in Air and Ocean Passenger Travel Volumes: A Business Case for Deployment of Automated Border Control Technologies

Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded Worldwide (in Millions) by Airline Industry for the Period 2004-2019

Rapid Growth of Air Traffic: Percentage Annual Growth of Air Traffic Passenger Demand for the Years 2006 through 2019

Ocean Passengers Worldwide: Number of Passengers and YoY Percentage Growth of Passenger Volume by Region for 2018

Need to Reduce Wait Times and Queues at Border Controls Enhances Need for Automation

eGates: Reducing Wait Times at Borders

Airports Benefit from the Deployment of Automated Border Control Gates and Kiosks

Biometrics-based ePassport Gates at Airports: Shortening Passenger Wait Time

Facial Recognition Technology to Emerge as Future of Border Control

Use of ABC Kiosks at Airports and Cruise Terminals Continues to Grow

Automated Security e-Gate Market: Advent of Advanced Technologies Boost Growth

Innovations & Advancements

Smaller Footprint and Faster Passenger Processing: The Key Features of Next Generation Gemalto ABC eGates

Gemalto Provides Biometric Authentication Technology to Transform ABC in Colombia

Missouri S&T Researcher Develops Next-Generation Automated Screening Kiosk to Address Travel Issues

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automated Border Control

Advantages and Drawbacks of ABC

ABC e-Gate

Pros and Cons of ABC e-Gates

ABC Kiosks

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Automated Border Control Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Software (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

ABC e-Gate (Solution) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

ABC Kiosk (Solution) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Automated Border Control Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Software (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Services (Component) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

ABC e-Gate (Solution) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

ABC Kiosk (Solution) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Automated Border Control Market in Europe

EU's New CEN Standard Relies on Traveler's Biometric Data for Safe Cross-Border Travel

ABC Systems: An Important Constituent of EU's Smart Borders' Policy

EasyPASS: An Automated Border Control System in Europe

FastPass System for European Automated Border Crossing Points

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



Automated Border Control Market in Asia-Pacific: Positive Outlook

REST OF WORLD



Rising Demand for Automated Border Control Solutions in Middle East & Africa

IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



