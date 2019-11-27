Gazprom Neft’s Omsk Refinery completes first-phase construction of its innovative “Biosphere” water treatment facility

Gazprom Neft is currently involved in a full-scale modernisation programme at its Omsk and Moscow refineries, involving cumulative investment of more than RUB550 billion. The first stage of this programmme has involved the construction and reconstruction of key technological facilities, allowing the complete transition to the production of Euro5 fuels, significantly improving energy efficiency and environmental friendliness in production. The implementation of the second phase of this modernisation programme is now ongoing, as a result of which the refining depth and light product yield are expected to exceed those of leading global producers.

The Federal “Clean Air” project forms part of the national “Ecology” project adopted under a Decree from President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in May 2018. Implementation of various initiatives is expected to lead to a reduction in harmful atmospheric emissions in Bratsk, Krasnoyarsk, Lipetsk, Magnitogorsk, Mednogorsk, Nizhny Tagil, Novokuznetsk, Norilsk, Omsk, Chelyabinsk, Cherepovets, and Chita by 2024, as well as a dramatic reduction in air pollution. Total emissions from transport, power generation and industry are due to see a 20-percent reduction in the Omsk Oblast by 2024.