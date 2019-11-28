‘Unnamed VR’ Open-Ended Sandbox Virtual Reality Game – Now Available

At less than $1 per room, Unnamed VR offers great entertainment value and hours of VR fun for both new and experienced VR users.” — says Ken Ehrhart, Paracosma Founder and CEO.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unnamed VR , the open-ended sandbox Virtual Reality (VR) game, has officially launched and is now available on Oculus, Viveport and Steam Stores for the special launch sale price of $14.99.Unnamed VR is an open-ended sandbox game in which the only goal is to explore and have fun in VR. The immersive first-person VR game takes players inside a large realistic mansion where they can explore rooms and enjoy mini-games filled with adventure and fun. At less than $1 per room, Unnamed VR offers great entertainment value and hours of VR fun for both new and experienced VR users.Inside Unnamed VR’s “regular rooms” most things are interactive so you can pick up, juggle, throw or place any small object. The vases and plates break. The drawers and cupboards open. You can turn on and off the TV and play virtual DVDs.There are also a number of “mini game” rooms, such as an Adventure Room with zip lines, trampolines and climbing walls; a Music Room, where you can play drums, a xylophone, guitar or beat box synthesizer; a Ping Pong Room; Archery in an old-west wooden stockade lit by torches; a Shooting Gallery with laser guns, photon torpedoes and heat seeking rockets; a Maze that reconfigures every time you enter, providing endless variation; a 3D Painting Room with realistic pallet and brushes; a Graffiti Room with spray paint cans; and a Toy Room with a building block vending machine and throwing darts.Whether you like to explore and play, climb or shoot, create art or music, Unnamed VR offers something for everyone. With intuitive interactions to walk, teleport, grasp items and climb, Unnamed VR has only one optional menu that allows you to directly transport to your favorite room and choose your hands’ skin tone. This makes Unnamed VR a great first-experience of VR that is easily accessible to young and old regardless of their experience level. VR veterans will also find dependable fun for a quick VR fix or extended play time, whether practicing shooting, creating art, challenging themselves to escape the maze or attain a new speed climbing time record on the 100-foot climbing wall.The game offers what VR is at its essence, an environment that players would love to explore and do fun things in. ”Nothing in Unnamed has necessarily a fixed goal or purpose in and of itself”, says Ken Ehrhart, Founder and CEO of Paracosma Inc The game has received an enormous amount of positive feedback by various influencers and enthusiasts from VR/AR landscape. The NewsWatch TV segment featured a review of Unnamed VR, "Step into this virtual sandbox and experience VR as you never have before. With many different stages and actions available, the limit is your imagination" is available to view our our YouTube page.Watch Unnamed VR review by NewsWatch TV - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3dq0-7FVBI&t=1s Designed and developed by Paracosma Inc, UnnamedVR is available for the Oculus Rift/Rift S, HTC Vive/Vive Pro, Windows Mixed Reality and Valve Index VR headsets. Look for the special launch sale price of $14.99, at the Oculus Store, Viveport, and Steam Stores.Learn more about Unnamed VR: http://unnamedvr.com/

Unnamed VR: Virtual Reality Sandbox Game Trailer



