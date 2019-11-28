Organizational Psychologist and Master of Resilience Dr. Madelyn Blair Returns to CUTV News Radio

JEFFERSON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Madelyn Blair has been named among the Women Making a Difference for numerous reasons. It started when she was young, and her enlightened mother encouraged her to make her own way in the world. Dr. Blair proudly says mom gave her all the skills, tools and motivation necessary to be whatever she I wanted to be—and that would turn out to be many influential things.

Dr. Blair became economically independent just as her mom desired. She was the only woman sitting at the big table in an era when some women didn’t work at all, and even fewer worked at such a high level. Dr. Blair was a Division Chief (of IT) at The World Bank--an international development organization with 189 member countries that creates sustainable solutions for poverty--and at a time when there were only six women managers in their entire organization! Dr. Blair has owned her own business for the last 30 years, is a faculty member of Columbia University, and works with companies as a coach, speaker and facilitator. Beyond her undergrad degree in Math, Dr. Blair holds an MBA and a PhD in Sociology with an emphasis on Organizational Psychology. She is well regarded as a writer and has authored or contributed to several books and blogs regularly for Psychology Today. In recent years, she has concentrated her incredible wit and mind on helping organizations to thrive amid disruption.

Dr. Blair is often referred to as the Master of Resilience for the extraordinary ability to enable people to prepare for the unexpected and make wiser choices in a complex and changing business world. She has spoken often here on CUTV News Radio about that topic, on what she now calls her Phenomenal Four Plus One and other tools that drive clear thinking, resilience, creativity, and decision-making. Madelyn has also spoken about her books, such as Riding the Current.

In this latest web radio series, she is going to re-acquaint listeners with all the dimensions of her life and career and introduce them to her new book Unlocked: Discover how to embrace the Unexpected. This book became a best seller internationally just weeks after its debut and is a must-have for anyone who struggles with the unexpected, feels obsolete, lacks confidence, or fears ambiguity. Like many of her other works, it reflects the mindset and habits of truly resilient people. The book also relates success stories of those who have overcome challenges, reinvented their lives and learned to thrive in any situation. Some of the tales from this master storyteller are about business transitions while others are more personal, such as a single mother struggling on Welfare, or a man who becomes full time caretaker for his artist partner stricken with aphasia. There are also chapters that relate times in Dr. Blair’s own life when she lacked confidence and sometimes used her ability to do mental math exercises to triumph.

Listen in as Dr. Blair discusses the connection between curiosity and creativity, disruption and resilience; how to establish your vision and to gather knowledge and feedback from your social network. There’s much more, so be sure to order your own copy of Unlocked through Amazon

CUTV News Radio will highlight Dr. Madelyn Blair in interviews on Mondays at 12:00 EST with both Jim Masters and Doug Llewellyn

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information on Dr. Blair and her work, please visit: www.madelynblair.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.