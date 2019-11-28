Women's Health Leader and Author Dr. Victoria Mondloch to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Victoria Mondloch is making a difference for women in one specific way—by enhancing their health. She is a patient-centric Internal Medicine physician with a history as an OB/GYN, who believes in looking deeper, making decisions collaboratively and getting better outcomes. Just what is it that she looks at so closely? Our hormones--the different types that women have present, in what quantities, and all the ways they are utilized by our bodies throughout our organs, systems and receptors, and at varying ages.

Throughout her more than 30 years of medical practice, the doctor has maintained a keen focus, first and foremost on patients and their needs, but also on the connection between hormone balancing and health and wellness. Currently, she is on a mission to help every woman in America (and beyond) to live in a way that is more than just OK. She aims to help them learn all they need to know to make an informed choice and take the reins in decision making and their future health destiny.

Beyond seeing patients in her own clinic (and advising on test results and wellness remotely) Dr. Mondloch is sharing information through her books. She has planned a series of four books, one devoted to men, and the second in her woman’s series just made its debut. Her book Full Bloom is selling well, particularly to patients and other professionals who have begun to explore the role hormones play in our health. She hopes to get a copy into every woman’s hand one day.

The complete title of the book, FULL BLOOM Perimenopause, Menopause, Post-Menopause, Health and Happiness through Hormone Balancing is lengthy but it sure spells it all out. This book discusses the ways that changing, dropping or disappearing hormones impact a woman’s health and vitality. It features many charts and checklists that help women learn, understand, and discuss matters with their personal physicians. It is written in plain language and includes case studies of women from their 40s to 80s. You will be surprised to hear the medical conditions they present with—including rheumatoid arthritis, fibroids, Hashimoto’s (thyroid) disease, deep fatigue, skin problems, constipation, hair loss, abnormal weight gain and migraines—diagnoses you might never have suspected were rooted in your hormones. Dr. Mondloch’s indispensable guide also has a chapter on myths vs realities, something she is going to tackle on one of her radio episodes.

In addition to being a doctor, she is mother, and dedicated the book to her daughters—as well as all the daughters and grand-daughters in generations to come. Listening in can give you leg up on all she wants to tell these women.

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Victoria J Mondloch in interviews with Jim Masters and Doug Llewelyn on Mondays at 2:00pm EST / 1:00pm CST, December 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about the doctor and her book, please visit her website at http://victoriajmondlochmdsc.com/



