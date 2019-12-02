SJ Sharks invite you to join their team with Loaves & Fishes

Sharks Foundation, Loaves & Fishes, Diversified

SHARKS FOUNDATION AND DIVERSIFIED TO HELP LOAVES & FISHES FAMILY KITCHEN SERVE A HOLIDAY MEAL TO MORE THAN 150 NEEDY SAN JOSE RESIDENTS

Hunger doesn't take a holiday - and it is our hope that by helping even more people know about Loaves & Fishes’ work to feed our neighbors in need.” — Gisela Bushey

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volunteers from the Sharks Foundation and technology solutions provider Diversified today joined non-profit Loaves & Fishes Family Kitchen to serve a holiday meal to more than 150 homeless and low-income residents in East San Jose.Loaves & Fishes is the largest meal service provider for the needy in the Bay Area, serving approximately 5,000 meals a day, and the nonprofit’s CEO Gisela Bushey says contributions and community support from both organizations such as the Sharks Foundation and Diversified and ordinary residents is crucial this time of year.“In addition to the incredible generosity of the Sharks and Diversified in making this holiday meal so special for our guests, it is the spotlight their support shines on the issues of hunger and homelessness in Silicon Valley that is truly inspirational,” said Bushey. “Hunger doesn't take a holiday - and it is our hope that by helping even more people know about Loaves & Fishes’ work to feed our neighbors in need, that the support, both financial and voluntary, of our communities will multiply so that no child, no family, no veteran, or homeless person need to wonder where their next meal will come from..”The Sharks Foundation, in partnership with Diversified, is providing a $10,000 Community Assist Grant to Loaves & Fishes, in addition to volunteers helping serve today’s meal, including Sharks #9 Evander Kane.“An organization founded in humble roots, Diversified is proud to be able to give back to the communities that support us every day,” commented Anthony Cuellar, SVP of Global Marketing at Diversified. “Our partnership with the Sharks extends beyond a simple business agreement and we look forward to standing alongside them at this special holiday event.”The children, families, seniors, veterans and homeless served at the event will also each received a $25 Safeway gift card and takeaway bag lunches for a future meal, all funded by the Community Assist Grant.“The Sharks Foundation makes it a priority to assist the underserved in our community throughout the entire year, and specifically during our December Season of Giving campaign” said Heather Hooper, Director of the Sharks Foundation. “We are pleased to partner with Diversified on this special event that will provide more than 150 hot meals, gift cards, and 500 brown bag lunches to those who utilize the services of Loaves & Fishes Family Kitchen each day.”Earlier this year, Loaves & Fishes Family Kitchen took over the food recovery and distribution operation known as A La Carte from Joint Venture Silicon Valley. The program, which uses donated food from regional university and corporate campuses such as Stanford and Facebook, has doubled the non-profit’s capacity to serve meals to the needy in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. They are now serving over1 million meals a year.ABOUT THE SHARKS FOUNDATION:Established in 1994, the Sharks Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the lives of youth and families in the community with an emphasis in the areas of education, health and safety, and character development. Since their inception, the Sharks Foundation has positively impacted the lives of individuals in the community through its contributions to local non-profit organizations.To learn more about how the Sharks Foundation is helping underserved youth and families in need in the community, visit the Sharks Foundation's website, view the 2017-18 Community Annual Report or connect via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.ABOUT DIVERSIFIED:Diversified is a leading global technology solutions provider delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to help a diverse clientele achieve the highest performance levels, enhance their operations, increase productivity and drive ROI.​ Our mission is to enable a digital future—connecting people, technology and experiences, where and when it matters most. Our solutions are experienced by millions every day. Removing the distance. Delivering a message. Powering business. Celebrating fandom. Even saving lives. Founded in 1993, we’re a global organization serving local needs with 2,500+ employees in 50+ locations worldwide. Learn more at diversifiedus.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.ABOUT LOAVES & FISHES FAMILY KITCHEN:Founded in 1980, Loaves & Fishes Family Kitchen began with a simple meal of bread and fish for 11 adults and 15 children. Since our inception, Loaves & Fishes has provided over 6 million meals! Our mission is to provide hot nutritious meals that are prepared, delivered and served to low-income families and disadvantaged individuals with a special concern for children, families, seniors, veterans, students, the disabled, and the homeless. All are welcome, no questions asked. For more information visit www.loavesfishes.org



