Sans Souci Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Unveils Completion of State-of-the-Art Patient Training Gymnasium

Sans Souci Rehabilitation and Nursing Center executive leadership officially unveiling the center's new rehabilitation gymnasium Sans Souci Rehabilitation and Nursing Center physical therapy training space pictured alongside the occupational therapy activity of daily living simulation suite Sans Souci Rehabilitation and Nursing Center's renovated main foyer and family space

YONKERS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sans Souci Rehabilitation and Nursing Center recently unveiled the completion of their newly-renovated, state-of-the-art patient training gymnasium to the local community in an exclusive ribbon cutting ceremony.The event welcomed community dignitaries, including members of Congress, healthcare executives, and renowned clinicians in a signature showcase of the center’s rehabilitation suite. The training center at Sans Souci features equipment that specializes in physical and occupational rehabilitation services for post-acute patients healing from surgery or illness.Patients enrolled in skilled rehabilitation services at Sans Souci have the opportunity to participate in tailored therapy sessions. Sans Souci’s gymnasium features the LiteGait treadmill system, an advanced suspension system that assists variable weight-bearing patients in standing and walking without the fear of falling. The LiteGait system is ideal for patients recovering from stroke, neurological illness, joint replacements, amputations, and any type of deconditioning.“Our new rehabilitation training space reaffirms our commitment in providing cutting-edge therapy services to those in our care,” began Judah Zutler, Administrator of Sans Souci Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. “Our goal is to ensure that our patients are in receipt of an innovative experience that is enjoyed in a relaxing and serene environment.”The unveiling of the training gymnasium at Sans Souci shortly follows the center’s phase one completion of multi-million dollar renovations that includes patient care areas, healing suites, and family spaces throughout the center. Sans Souci is a leading provider of short-term rehabilitation and skilled nursing services in Westchester County, New York, and is proud to provide such enhancements to the community at large.Sans Souci Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is a proud member of the CareRite Centers Network, supporting those in need of skilled nursing care and short-term rehabilitation throughout New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. As part of the CareRite Centers mission, all employees serve as the vital link; they are the core of excellence and compassion that the organization is committed to at large. For more information or to schedule an exclusive press inquiry, please contact Ashley Romano, Vice President of Branding and Experience.



