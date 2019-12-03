ScaleHouse adds Michael Pazzani to its team as Consulting Partner

Mike Pazzani, Consulting Partner

Experienced finance executive will specialize in key client services: financial modeling, planning and analysis; optimizing and managing cash flow; M & A

Michael brings more than 10 years of corporate finance, investment banking and private equity experience to ScaleHouse.

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScaleHouse, a management consultancy to guide marketing and analytics and emerging CPG companies through all stages of growth, has added financial expert Michael Pazzani to its team. As Consulting Partner, Pazzani will advise ScaleHouse clients on financial modeling, M&A planning, financial planning and analysis and cash flow management and optimization.

Kristin Luck, founder of ScaleHouse, said, “Michael brings more than 10 years of corporate finance, investment banking and private equity experience to ScaleHouse. His advisory experience will be invaluable to our clients looking to optimize their financial management or prep for M&A. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Pazzani is a financial expert who will draw on more than a decade of strategic experience to advise ScaleHouse clients to help them achieve their growth goals. Prior to ScaleHouse, he served in executive level roles with Unison Investments and Zanoma, as well as holding positions with Capital Research Partners & Co, Celadon Financial Group and BNP Paribas. He graduated from Villanova University with a B.A. in Economics and has also passed Level 1 of the CFA exam.

In addition to his role at ScaleHouse, both Pazzani and Luck are affiliated with Oberon Securities, a New York City based investment bank where they advise companies on buy and sell side M&A, raising institutional debt and equity capital, and other strategic advisory initiatives.

ScaleHouse provides a comprehensive range of consulting, advisory and investment banking services to support companies, primarily in the marketing tech, marketing services and emerging CPG verticals, at any point along the growth continuum. For more information on ScaleHouse, visit: https://www.scalehouse.consulting/

