Exclusive Updates on the Manticus Apollo & MDO C2 Demonstrator Projects at Network Centric Warfare 2020 in Rome

Network Centric Warfare 2020

Senior representatives from the NATO C2COE and the Estonian Land Forces to present exclusive updates on their projects at the conference in Rome, next February

SMi Group's 4th Annual Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Conference will convene in Rome on the 3rd – 4th February 2020, which will explore the latest developments, technology and opportunities within the field, driven by the critical need for seamless interoperability between allied forces and the nature of NCW as a force multiplier. In recent news, the NATO C2COE (NATO C2 Centre of Excellence) introduced the MDO C2 Demonstrator in a conference in Germany last month. The project will aim to enhance military C2 efficiency and the decision-making process. Currently, there is no dedicated overall enhanced C2-tool at the Operational Level and military decision-making processes are done with outdated and laboursome visualisation tools like PowerPoint, which leads to an inefficiency in the C2 processes. To tackle this problem, the NATO C2COE are creating the C2 demonstrator platform, which will be developed modularly with new technologies to include virtual and augmented reality in order to facilitate a distributed and dispersed CP. Speaking on day one of the event, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Serné, Branch Chief, Concepts and Analysis, NATO C2 Centre of Excellence will be discussing: • An introduction to the role of the C2COE • Conclusions of the Future of the Command Post study: technical and human aspects • An update on the MDO C2 Demonstrator project: incorporating state-of the art technology with C2 The Manticus Apollo Project creates the theoretical underpinnings for a transnational and comprehensive situational awareness (SA) capability for coordinating national defense. By analysing the cross-dependencies of vital services and placing them into a suitable model, it will show an estimate of the probability of the realisation of risks. Major Veiko Dieves, Junior Researcher, Estonian National Defence College, Estonian Land Forces will be presenting an exclusive briefing on the Manticus Apollo Project on day two of the event, covering: • The need for a fully networked SA capability • The theoretical underpinnings of the Manticus Apollo system • The system's wargaming architecture and possible use cases



