Global Teeth Whitening Market to Reach Revenues of over $6 billion by 2025 - Market Research by Arizton

Global Teeth Whitening Market Report Overview 2025

Teeth whitening product manufacturers are likely to make changes in their distribution practices and strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market

The usage of several teeth whitening solutions at home is a major driver contributing to the growth of the at-home teeth whitening segment” — Abby, Sr Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, Teeth Whitening Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. $5.24 billion incremental revenue opportunities in the teeth whitening market to be capitalized in the next five years.

2. The whitening toothpaste segment would continue its dominance and would offer revenue opportunities worth over $1 billion for market vendors during the forecast period.

3. The market revenue for professional teeth whitening (at-office segment) is expected to increase by an absolute growth of over 28% between 2019 and 2025.

4. Dominated by Brazil, the world’s third largest market for teeth whitening solutions, Latin America is likely to post the highest CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

5. In 2019, P&G led the global market by leveraging the popularity of its Crest brand of teeth whitening products.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019-2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application type, distribution channels, and geography.

Teeth Whitening Market – Segmentation

• With the growing dental hygiene awareness, along with the rise in self-grooming trends among individuals, the whitening strips segment is expected to gain prominence during the forecast period. The popularity of quick-fix dental solutions is likely to grow in the near future.

• Teeth whitening solutions are expected to witness demand from at-home application segment. The in-house usage is growing as these products are quick and convenient to use and require less application time.

• Several manufacturers are expected to rely on retailers, representatives, distributors, sales agents as well as a combination of intermediaries for the effective distribution of the products. To gain a competitive edge in the market, manufacturers are expected to make changes in their respective business practices and strategies.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Whitening Toothpaste

• Whitening Strips

• Whitening Gels

• Others

Market Segmentation by Application Type

• In-office

• At-home

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

• Retail

• Online



Teeth Whitening Market – Dynamics

Rising trends of working with intelligent data in dental laboratories and dental practices along with the production of advanced dental products is gaining prominence among the consumers and professionals in the market. Over the years, the profession of dentistry in Western Europe and North America has transformed from the profession dealing with the tooth decay, infections, and pain toward the emphasis on the cosmetic, as well as, preventive care segment. The combination of transition from pain management to the preventive care and technological advancements in the dentistry solutions is expected to witness substantial growth in the market over the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Increasing incidences of teeth discoloration

• Marketing and advertising of teeth whitening products

• Stringent regulatory standards for teeth whitening

• Growing aesthetic dentistry industry

Teeth Whitening Market – Geography

The increasing discoloration of teeth due to overconsumption of stain-causing drinks and food, poor dental hygiene, along with the presence of fluoride in water, is increasing the demand for teeth bleaching products globally. One of the major factors favorably affecting the market is the occurrence of periodontal diseases among individuals. The rise in oral diseases is increasing consciousness among individuals for dental health and hygiene. Vendors are likely to opt for laser technology and accelerators in the teeth whitening products segment to offer relief from sensitivity or irritation to consumers. Hence, with growing advances in technology, the market is expected to witness improvements in teeth bleaching products.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Nordic

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

Major Vendors

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble

Other vendors include - Beaming White, Brodie & Stone, Cavex Holland, CCA Industries, Church & Dwight, COLTENE GROUP, DaVinci Teeth Whitening, DENTSPLY and Sirona, Evolve Dental Technologies, Evonik Industries, French Transit, GoSmile, Global Whitening, GLO Science, Hello Products, Henkel, Ivoclar Vivadent, Kulzer, Nanchang Smile Technology, Osstem Implant, REMBRANDT (RANIR), SmileLABS, Sunshine Health Products, SuperSmile, The Himalaya Drug Company, TheraBreath (Dr. Harold Katz), Ultradent Products, Unilever, Uragme, and WHITEsmile.





