ITsavvy Announces Microsoft Office 365 Gold Certifications for Business and ITsavvy O365 Services

ITsavvy is authorized to offer comprehensive O365 (Microsoft Office 365) Migration Services to SMBs and enterprises.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers, just announced they are an authorized Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider for Business with Gold Certification for Cloud Productivity and Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions. This authorizes the company to offer comprehensive O365 (Microsoft Office 365) Migration Services to SMBs and enterprises.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “ITsavvy was one of the few companies singled out for this certification. Microsoft has always placed great confidence in our engineering staff based on past performance, industry reputation, and our drive to obtain certifications, such as this, that benefit clients.”

ITsavvy O365 Migration Services handles all the tasks involved in planning, executing and testing the migration of business clients’ existing Exchange or other on-premises systems to Microsoft’s cloud-based O365. ITsavvy O365 Migration Services also provides the same services for cloud-to-cloud migration. Benefits include:

• Improved efficiency with cloud and IT services coordinated from a single provider who understands each client’s unique business needs

• Increased productivity with readily available real-time collaboration solutions

• The flexibility to handle technology upgrades

• Licenses can be added or subtracted at any time

• Reduction of capital expenditures

• Reduction of support costs: pay as you go, 100% consumption based

• Faster support

• Superior 24/7 support with proactive management and monitoring to minimize downtime and delays

• Access to the latest application versions as soon as they’re released

ITsavvy O365 Migration Services are aligned to the exact needs of business clients that need to save time and stay on the leading edge. These services include:

• Migration assessment, analysis and strategy

• Choice of turnkey solution or guidance and direction

• Training programs for both trainers and users

• Migration from other legacy platforms (either on-premises-to-cloud or cloud-to-cloud) to Office 365

• Service Enablement Desk for Tier 1 user support and Tier 2 administration support

• Office 365 managed services

• Office 365 adoption services

• Email security

• Data protection

ITsavvy Executive Vice President, Advanced Solutions Group Joseph Llano said, “Business clients need to keep their technology up to date in order to stay competitive. We know how important it is for them to maximize employee resources—ensuring that staff is available to do what they do best without having to deal with an O365 transition. It’s just one more thing that is off everyone’s plate. The bottom line is that we are confident ITsavvy O365 Migration Services more than pay for themselves.”

