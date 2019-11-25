Build Your Custom RF Cable Assembly With Popular FAKRA Configurations

QuickBuild RF™ introduces FAKRA connectors to intuitive cable assembly configurator; ideal for automotive, smart agriculture and drone applications.

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickBuild RF™ , a partnership between Amphenol RF and Amphenol Custom Cable, are proud to announce the introduction of FAKRA connectors into its robust portfolio. FAKRA connectors are the latest addition to the continuously expanding connector offerings contained within the custom RF cable configurator which launched earlier this year.Customers will immediately be able to utilize FAKRA connectors in the universal Z key code to build custom RF cable assemblies. The connectors are available in a variety of straight and right-angle configurations with both jack and plug options. These assemblies are primarily used in, but not limited to, automotive, smart agriculture and drone applications.About Amphenol RFAmphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include: multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.About Amphenol Custom CableCustom Cable, LLC was acquired in June 2016 by Amphenol, a world leading provider of interconnect solutions for the information, communications and commercial electronics markets. Amphenol Custom Cable (AAC) is a leading manufacturer of fiber optic, copper and radio frequency (RF) cable assemblies used in the development of next-generation technologies. As a supply chain partner, ACC has innovative tools that bring procurement, standards, engineering, and deployment teams together while reducing response time, lead times, and increasing customer satisfaction. The company is headquartered in our 37,600-square-foot, TL9000-certified facility in Tampa, Fla. Markets for our products include: telecommunication, medical devices, Mil-Aero, industrial, autonomous vehicles and IoT. # # #



