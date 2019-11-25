Root Engineers and Stemach Design + Architecture to Present in The Science of Cannabis Extraction Online Symposium

Professional design team will discuss getting started in hemp extraction during inaugural webinar hosted by Analytical Cannabis

BEND, OREGON, USA, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura Breit, PE, founder and CEO of Root Engineers , will be presenting in The Science of Cannabis Extraction Online Symposium hosted by Analytical Cannabis on December 5. Breit will host her session, “Getting a Successful Start in Hemp Extraction” in partnership with Stacey Stemach of Stemach Design and Architecture “We’ve seen an undeniable increase in the number of hemp extraction facility design projects our team has taken on in the last year,” said Breit. “CBD and other hemp extracts are exploding in consumer popularity, and more and more players are joining the hemp extraction game. Understanding the facility design process and building the right team early on is critical to success in this rapidly evolving marketplace.”Stacey Stemach, Owner and Principal of Stemach Design and Architecture, said, “Licensed architects and engineers are almost always required on hemp extraction facility projects, and for good reason. Hemp extraction typically involves the use of hazardous materials, which can affect a number of building and property codes and regulations - not to mention a number of life safety issues. Choosing your building or property without the right knowledge and team can result in major setbacks for both schedules and budgets.”“Getting a Successful Start in Hemp Extraction” will explore the basic steps involved in starting a hemp extraction operation, and the critical measures to take in order for an operation to be successful. Hemp extraction is a complex process, and there are many important considerations to keep in mind from regulatory compliance to equipment selection. The presentation will discuss code, architectural and engineering considerations for safe and compliant facilities.The inaugural Science of Cannabis Extraction Online Symposium is a free event focused on some of the most interesting and exciting developments in cannabis extraction. Extraction experts from a variety of established companies will come together to speak about important topics in hemp and cannabis extraction, including challenges and opportunities in this developing market. The symposium is hosted by Analytical Cannabis, a resource providing original articles, news and technical resources from the cannabis testing industry.To learn more or to register for the webinar, visit: https://analyticalcannabisextraction.vfairs.com/ ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 100 cannabis engineering projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. www.rootengineers.com @rootengineersAbout Stemach Design and ArchitectureStemach Design + Architecture was founded on the core values of economic, environmental and equitable sustainability, implementing our passion for thoughtful and innovative design. The firm is dedicated to projects that embody careful, coordinated design with a positive impact on each project’s surroundings. Stemach Design + Architecture implements the latest three-dimensional modeling techniques throughout planning, design and documentation phases to convey the project’s appearance, operation and viability to the client, design team, contractor and the involved public. www.stemachdesign.com



