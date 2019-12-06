Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Assist a Navy Veteran in Kentucky Who Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos-Please Call About Possible Significant Compensation

"We have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran in Kentucky who now has lung cancer because of asbestos exposure while serving in the navy.” — Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY , USA, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran in Kentucky who now has lung cancer because of asbestos exposure while serving in the navy. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their very valued clients. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate fears that most Navy Veterans with asbestos exposure lung cancer will never get compensated because they incorrectly assume there is no such thing as compensation for people like them. As the Advocate would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, the asbestos trust funds were set up for people/Navy Veterans with asbestos exposure lung cancer as well as mesothelioma. Significant exposure to asbestos can dramatically increase a person's chances of getting lung cancer.

The Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Kentucky to document their exposures to asbestos with a free service they call the list. The 'list' is a catalog of how, where and when a Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a compensation claim as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Kentucky.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Lexington, Meads, Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Covington or anywhere in Kentucky. https://Kentucky.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Kentucky include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Fort Campbell, workers at one of Kentucky’s two dozen+ power plants, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.