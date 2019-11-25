REDME HEDDUB SHOW BAND WILL PUT A DIP IN YOUR HIP AND A TWIDDLING IN YOUR SHOES

66 YEARS CELEBRATION WILL BE TAKING PLACE AT THE CABANA LOUNGE ON NOVEMBER 30,2019.11 VIP ONLINE TICKET PURCHASERS WILL RECEIVE ONE T-SHIRT AND ONE DRINK.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redme Heddub Show Band Celebrate Its 66 Years Of The Back Riders In The Music Business..THE DOOR OPEN AT 8 PM AND SHOW time STARTING at 9:40 PM 10:49 PM AND 11: 59 PM. THE FIRST 30 PEOPLE AT DOOR BEFORE 8 PM WILL RECEIVE ONE FREE CD AND ONLY PAY 20.00.MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/Redme Heddub has just released his two face remixed singles "We're All Alone" and "Last Night" in UK and will be celebrating his 66 years of the baby not 128 but 134 condors. Redme Heddub rocks you steady with the top-ten instrumental melodies of the ‘50s, ‘60s,‘70s 80’s and today's music. Redme Heddub tracks are available at www.redmeheddub.com . His released remix singles, “We’re All Alone” and “Last Night,” to which has enjoy club and radio play in the US, UK and elsewhere.“My Dana” went to #19 on the Top-50 Indie Urban/Hip Hop/Latin chart on Mar. 16, 2017. “Last Night” went to number 9 on Oct. 1st, 2013.Redme Heddub shines like a star with his own brand of R&B,Reggae,Pop,C&W,Style. A multi-instrumentalist, he performs in clubs and theatre productions in Canada and USA. His incredible music recordings includes more than 100 songs and five albums with other musicians released worldwide.You can purchase “We're All Alone,” “Last Night,” and other singles on CD Baby, I-Tunes, and at www.redmeheddub.com . Redme Heddub is renowned in the music industry and is available for radio and interviews and for live performances. He will be appearing on November 30th, 2019, at the Cabana Restaurant Lounge in Mississauga,Ontario Canada.For more information contact management at caston897@gmail.com, log on to www.redmeheddub.com,or text: (416) 948-3459.Caston647-729-0538email us here info@redmeheddub.com



