Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Future Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2026

Real-Time Location Systems Market 2019

Real-time location systems (RTLS) are a form of local positioning system used to identify and track the current location of a target object. These are generally deployed with a contained area and used mostly in buildings and production sites. They may be used to track personnel, objects, and any item of interest. Real-time location systems use wireless real-time location systems (RTLS) tags that are attached to objects or can be worn by people. These are then tracked by fixed reference points that are set up in order to provide accurate pinpoint positional feedback.

Listed Key Players in RTLS

Some of the companies in the RTLS Market for Healthcare market are Airista, Aruba Networks, Borda Technology, Centrak, Cerner Corp., Cetani Corp., Decawave, Ge Healthcare, Identec Group, Impinj, Intelligent Insites, Mojix, Redpine Signals, Sanitag, Secure Care Products, Sonitor Technologies, Stanley Healthcare, Teletracking Technologies, Versus Technology, and Zebra Technologies, among others.

At the functional layer of all real-time location systems technology, some form of radiofrequency (RF) communication is used. Some newer variants also use optical technology like infrared vision tracking or acoustic technology like ultrasound. Real-time location systems (RTLS) are purely used for location tracking and do not include information regarding speed, direction, or spatial orientation. The number of end-user industries making use of these technologies is ever-increasing and few of the major sectors include supply chain management (SCM), health care, retail, postal and courier services and also for military purposes.

Another major application of these systems apart from tracking personnel and staff are in tracking products, especially in the automotive industry, as they are processed through an assembly line and these systems help in locating them accurately. With continuous advancements in healthcare technology, real-time location systems are increasingly being adopted in many industries in regions all over the world, with developed countries at the pioneering position. The increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) applications in the healthcare industry is fueling the growth of real-time location systems market for healthcare sectors.

Market Segmentation of Real-Time Location System

The real-time location systems (RTLS) market analysis is segmented by product type, technology, facility technology, application, and geography. On the basis of product type, the key market segments and the constituent sub-segments have been given as:

Hardware - tags/badges, readers/trackers/access points, and others

Software - application, middleware, and location analytics engine

Services - consulting, support and maintenance, and deployment & integration services

Among the product technology segment, the hardware segment contributed the largest market share for the year 2017 and is anticipated to undergo steady growth during the forecast period in terms of volume consumption. On the basis of the technology segment, the market is segmented into RFID, Wi-Fi, UWB, BLE, Infrared (IR), Ultrasound, and Other technologies. Similarly, on the basis of facility-specific technology, the market is segmented into hospitals & healthcare facilities, and senior living facilities.

The major application segments have been given as:

Inventory/asset - tracking and management

Personnel/staff - locating and monitoring

Security & access control

Environment monitoring - temperature monitoring, and humidity and air pressure monitoring

Supply chain management

Operation automation/visibility and others.

Regional Analysis of Real-Time Location Systems

Based on the geographical demarcations, the real-time location systems (RTLS) Market for Healthcare is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America contributed the largest market share to the global RTLS market owing to the presence of a large number of healthcare facilities in the United States where these systems are deployed. Additionally, Europe and North America are expected to show steady growth during the years to come. India, China, Japan, and other South Asian countries are anticipated to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast period, with China being the leading market with the need for its ever-growing population and aging population. South Africa is also expected to offer good potential for real-time location systems in the years to come with increasing development and investments in the healthcare industry.

Industry News of RTLS Market

Paris Metro, in collaboration with Litum IoT, is monitoring the security of construction workers in tunnels as a part of the Grand Paris Express project to expand its underground rail line. The worker tracking/safety system consists of UWB RFID-based sensors worn by personnel, which are read by a network of receivers, as well as sensors mounted throughout the tunnel for emergency reporting.

