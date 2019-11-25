Fraud Detection & Prevention Market 2019 Industrial Overview, Segmentations, Outcome Analysis Upto 2026

PUNE, INDIA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Fraud Detection & Prevention Industry 2019

Fraud detection & prevention utilized to be about looking at the critical historical data, poring over the past records to spot and detect potentially fraudulent behaviour and activities in the past years. In today’s digital and technology-enabled world, fraud detection & prevention is all about detecting and preventing fraudulent activities at a moment or even before an action takes place. Fraud detection & prevention is all about identifying usual patterns of behavior consistent with fraudulent action and freeze/abort the transaction before it is accomplished.

Listed Key Players of fraud prevention and detection

The key players working in the market incorporate IBM, FICO, SAS Institute, BAE Systems, DXC Technology, SAP, ACI Worldwide, Fiserv, NICE Systems, and others.

The challenge encountered during fraud detection & prevention activities today is the sheer and delicate volume of data that organizations must process during real-time fraud detection and monitoring. When an organization deals with massive amounts of data in motion and has less than one-two second to monitor, detect, and stop a potentially fraudulent transaction, it takes a pretty powerful and efficient fraud detection & prevention solution to manage all the complex tasks successfully. The advanced fraud detection & prevention analytics software solutions can review customer transactions and can conduct an investigation for patterns of behavior that typically suggest deceitful action.

The report published on the Fraud Detection & Prevention Market includes a forecast of primary regional markets and the market status along with the distinct product types available as well as the end-user industries all around the world. For different key market participants operating around the globe, their business profile, business development strategies, as well as the market share each market participant occupies in the global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market, are discussed in detail in the report. An overview of the system consumption characteristics along with the professionally driven necessities of market leaders is thoroughly analyzed.

Market Segmentation of Fraud Detection & Prevention Industry

The global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market has been divided into critical segments to help the market analysts to thoroughly analyse particular segments and predict the growth prospects and future scope of the market. For product type segment, the report includes information on development procedure, development challenges, development opportunities, and supply chain analysis. For application-based segmentation, the report includes information on outlook and scope of each application segment. Furthermore, the market has also been segmented based on potential competitors operating in the Fraud Detection & Prevention Market.

Based on end-user industries, the global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market has been segmented into-

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government sector

Others

Based on applications, the global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market has been segmented into-

Identity theft

Payment fraud

Money laundering

Others

Regional Overview

The global fraud detection & prevention market is expected to account for US$ 40,580 million by the end of 2023, prospering at a high CAGR during the forecast period. North America to overwhelm the global FDP market in 2018. North America is overwhelming the FDP market, trailed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. There is an improving reception of online business and web-based management in the North American region that raises the requirement for retailers and manufacturers to embrace fraud detection & prevention systems to reduce the potential financial losses. The Asia Pacific region is the rapidly emerging area with the expanding consciousness of fraud detection & prevention systems crosswise over SMEs and growing incidents of frauds, which is further expected to boost market development. Notwithstanding these, European fraud detection & prevention market is noticing exponential growth because of the developing assembling industry that improves the odds of fraud activities, in this manner raising the interest for such advanced systems.

Industry News

SIGNIFYD, a leading IT solution provider that enables retailers and manufacturers to deliver friction-free shopping experiences to their potential customers without the fear of fraudulent activities, has recently developed an advanced fraud detection software. The software is developed using big data and machine learning technologies and can potentially take on liability for fraudulent activities so that online merchants can provide their clients with enhanced purchasing experiences.

