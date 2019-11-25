PRESS CONFERENCE by NCRI-US to Disclose New Details on Nationwide Uprising in Iran

NCRIUS release report on Iran protests

A detailed report including names, photos of the martyrs, and repressive measures will be released

The extent of savagery by the regime and the magnitude of heroism by the people and the organized opposition is unprecedented over the past three decades.” — Alireza Jafarzadeh

WASHINGTON, DC, US, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, the US Representative office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US), will hold a press conference to disclose new details on the scope of the nationwide uprising in Iran that has shaken the regime to its foundations, status of the widespread crackdown and prospects for the future.

NCRI-US will also release, for the first time, a detailed report on the uprising which will include the names and photos of those murdered by the Iranian regime since the uprising began on November 15th.



WHEN: Tuesday, November 26, 2019; 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: NCRI-US Office

1747 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Suite 1125

Washington, DC 20006



NOTE: Registration is required and available to accredited journalists, members of the diplomatic corps, think tanks, academic institutions, and the U.S. Government. To RSVP, please click here

# # #



__________________________________________________________________________

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

Iranian regime thugs shoot unarmed demonstrator from point blanc range



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.