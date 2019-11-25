"Footwear by Footskins" slippers are Made in America, REALLY?

USAB2C.com provides a venue for American products. "Footwear by Footskins" Slippers to be featured.

If every American purchase one U.S. made product per year the impact would be $9 billion. That creates an amazing amount of jobs for USA workers” — J. J. Anayannis

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in USA products offered on USAB2C.com run the gamut from: toys, to tools, homegoods, towels, gloves, work & trouble lights, decorative windmills, sunglasses, children's shoes, scissors, Metropolitan Vacuums, office clocks, nail clippers and more. This month, "Footwear by Footskins" slippers are featured.

Footwear by Footskins is located in the Bluff Country of southeastern Minnesota's Mississippi River Valley. Hardwood forested bluffs, abundant wildlife, spring-fed creeks, and wildflowers bring visitors to this Northwoods area. Footskin's handmade moccasins and footwear are all made in America. Discover fine workmanship, true quality, and genuine service, all at an affordable price. Footskin's moccasins are not a mass produced product. Each pair; each step requires skilled hands. These great skills provide customers with moccasin footwear that has the pride of fine craftsmanship built into each pair.

Why USAB2C?

COO George P. Hanos relayed, "USAB2C is a modern day marketplace in the tradition of the ancient Greek 'Agora'; a virtual channel where consumers and American manufacturers come together to exchange ideas, concerns and conduct business. On USAB2C.com, customers can browse an online catalog and order products sourced from USAB2C Certified American through a safe and secure website. The effort to uncover American made products is ongoing.”

USAB2C founders are intent on providing USA products that minimize exposure to some inferior materials found at times in Asian imports, particularly seen in toys.

Consumers can submit inquiries to USAB2C directly on the "CONTACT US" page: https://www.usab2c.com/page/contact.

America's Business to Consumers Inc. is a private Co. experienced in retail marketing and e-Commerce. Established in 2007, USAB2C seeks to be a safe source of American manufactured products. A site where consumers can find a multitude of products manufactured in the U.S. at a competitive price.

The USAB2C team takes this occasion to sincerely wish consumers that 2019 will bring a Happy Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah Holiday Season!

"Isn't It Hard to Find American Products"



