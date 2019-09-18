EVANS SPORTS - Wood Crafted Gun/Rod Racks and Display Cases are Made in America

America's Business to Consumers provides a venue for U.S. made products. "Evans SPORTS, wood crafted Gun & Rod Racks" to be featured.

If every American purchase one U.S. made product per year the impact would be $9 billion. That creates an amazing amount of jobs for USA workers” — J. J. Anayannis

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in USA products offered on USAB2C.com run the gamut from: toys, to tools, homegoods, towels, work & dress gloves, kitchen gear, work & trouble lights, decorative windmills, sunglasses, children's shoes, scissors, office clocks, nail clippers and more. This month, "EVANS SPORTS, makers of wood crafted Gun/Rod Racks and Display Cases" is featured.

As EVANS founder's wood working craftsmanship expertise grew, they began to get requests from the local Recreational Sport Industry for their Rod & Rifle Racks to adorn home and hunting lodges. EVANS' also manufactures finely detailed wooden storage boxes featuring rugged hardware and finger-joint construction. EVANS wood crafted products include: boxes, trunks, trays, rifle racks, rod racks, display cases and the sports-bucket with swivel seat. EVANS offers customers who purchase their wood boxes over 50 different images to choose from.

Why USAB2C?

COO George P. Hanos relayed, "USAB2C is a modern day marketplace in the tradition of the ancient Greek 'Agora'; a virtual channel where consumers and American manufacturers come together to exchange ideas, concerns and conduct business. On USAB2C.com, customers can browse an online catalog and order products sourced from USAB2C Certified American through a safe and secure website. The effort to uncover American made products is ongoing.”

USAB2C founders are intent on providing USA products that minimize exposure to some inferior materials found at times in Asian imports, particularly seen in toys.

Consumers can submit inquiries to USAB2C directly on the "CONTACT US" page: https://www.usab2c.com/page/contact.

America's Business to Consumers Inc. is a private Co. experienced in retail marketing and e-Commerce. Established in 2007, USAB2C seeks to be a safe source of American manufactured products. A site where consumers can find a multitude of products manufactured in the U.S. at a competitive price.

The USAB2C team takes this occasion to sincerely wish consumers that 2019 will bring more success and happiness than any which has gone before!

"Isn't It Hard to Find American Products"



