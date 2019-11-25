I Change Nations Challenged Champions And Heroes Launch National Awareness Day During A Special Awards Ceremony  

Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr Robin Lococo and Dana Hernandez Dr. Robin Lococo With Proclamation From The California State Senate Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder I Change Nations

The founder of the I Change Nations Challenged Champions and Heroes. Dr. Robin Lococo, announced The official National Awareness Day is July 29th.

We are very proud of each family and their special needs children for enhancing our community. We are looking for global support of this awareness day.” — Dr. Robin Lococo founder of Challenged Champions and Heroes

HESPERIA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founder of the I Change Nations Challenged Champions and Heroes. Dr. Robin Lococo, announced The official National Awareness Day is July 29th. “ We want the entire world to acknowledge the Challenged Champion and Heroes on this day every year. When we accomplish this we can make the world a better place.”Dr. Robin Lococo, has a passion to see the differently abled and their caregivers honored for the positive contributions they bring to the world.The guiding principles of Challenged Champions and Heroes is to bring recognition to the champion, which is the person with special needs and the Hero, which is the caregiver, the one that takes care of the provision and service for special needs individual.The Announcement was made at the Rock’n our Disabilities and Challenged Champions and Heroes Awards event in Hesperia, CA. On Nov. 21, 2019 at the Courtyard Marriott. The founder of Rock’n our disabilities Dana Hernandez is truly a remarkable lady that has two special needs children. This is the motivation that has caused her to create this amazing organization that transforming the High Desert of California. She gathered the special needs community of the high desert along with Dr. Robin Lococo to award them for their service to humanity. It was a great event with awards presented to well over 60 people that night and the other awardees will receive their awards at a later date and the numbers will reach 100 awardees. Dr. Lococo states, “We are very proud of each family and their special needs children for enhancing our community. We are looking for global support of this awareness day.”Not only was Dana Hernandez honored for all her sacrifices and hard work, San Bernadino Deputy Sheriff Greg Jones was also honored for his work with the disabled and special needs children. They and several others where honored by California State Senator Scott Wilk, who provided an official proclamation from the California State Senate. I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System, the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. ICN helps establish and support organizations such as Challenged Champions and Heroes. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world.I Change Nations was founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule InternationalDr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives.In 2017 Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.Others that have received awards from I Change Nations include such leaders but not limited to President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his countryFirst Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their peopleVice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.For more information about I Change Nations. the as well as the work that Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers is doing go to:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.