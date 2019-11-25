Pulse Technology (Carol Stream, IL) wins national Elite Dealer Award for 13th consecutive year

Chip Miceli, Pulse Technology

The national trade magazine ENX/The Week In Imaging each year selects a handful of technology/office equipment dealers who are exemplary in their industry.

CAROL STREAM, IL, USA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 13th year in a row, Pulse Technology (http://pulsetechnology.com) has been selected as an Elite Dealer Award by ENX Magazine/The Week in Imaging, a national magazine which recognizes top office equipment/imaging solutions dealers from across the United States, through a nomination/evaluation process.

Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for both Des Plaines Office Equipment and Kramer & Leonard McShane’s, serving Illinois and Indiana from four locations: Chicago, Carol Stream and Rockford, IL, and Chesterton, IN.

The Elite Dealer award is the annual “Who’s Who” of the office technology dealer community. The winners will be featured in an upcoming issue of ENX Magazine.

This year’s Elite Dealers were selected based on a variety of factors which include growth initiatives, innovative marketing programs, outstanding customer service, charitable contributions to the community, progressive workplace cultures and adaptability to the ever-changing market.

“Even with the consolidation that is taking place in the industry, our list of Elite Dealers continues to grow,” said Susan Neimes, managing editor of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week In Imaging. “And despite the challenges all dealers face, it is heartening to see these companies improve through investments in training, customer education, facilities enhancements and new growth opportunities. Their tales paint a bold and exciting future for the office technology space.”

Erik Cagle, editorial director of ENX Magazine added, “The Elite Dealer and Difference Maker issues are my personal favorites, because they capture the spirit and personalities behind the dealerships. Every company has a tale to tell, and there is more than one path that leads to success. In an era where technology continues to dominate, these Elite Dealers employ a blend of old-fashioned customer service with the best of modern communication tools to remain indispensable to not just their client base, but their communities as well.”

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the document technology industry since 1994. Now in its 25th year, ENX Magazine continues to deliver exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights through interviews with key players in all segments of the document technology industry. With a circulation of more than 28,000 hard copies, ENX Magazine is the leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products, and business concepts and strategies for document technology industry professionals.

The magazine also publishes ENX The Week In Imaging, a weekly e-newsletter that provides news, profiles, technology and business updates, along with blogs from some of the industry’s most prominent players.

Chip Miceli, President/CEO of Pulse Technology, said, “It’s a great honor for us to be among the Elite Dealers again this year. We appreciate the advocacy of Susan and Erik at ENX and all they do for our industry, and we congratulate the other Elite Dealer winners on jobs well done.”

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services and other office solutions with a history dating back to 1921. It is the new, re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, with three Chicago area locations; and Kramer & Leonard and McShane’s, serving Northern Indiana. With locations in Chesterton, IN, Chicago, Rockford and Carol Stream, IL, Pulse Technology serves the needs of businesses across the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988 and the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007, and was this past year named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://www.pulsetechnology.com. The company can be found on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/PulseTechnology1/



