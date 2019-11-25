Get High Risk Payment Processing Solutions

Canna Group LLC (CGLLC), have bridged the gap in the market and can provide payment processing for ALL High-Risk Verticals.

COLUMBUS, US, US, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing Get High Risk Payment Processing Solutions, a Division of Canna Group LLC. The founders of Canna Group LLC (CGLLC), a company that specializes in electronic payment solutions for all high-risk businesses, have bridged the gap in the market and can provide payment processing for ALL high-risk verticals.

Shortlisted by Silicon Review as one of the 50 Best Companies to watch in 2019 file:///D:/Sam/Documents/Canna%20Group%20Consulting%20LLC%20Silicon%20Review.pdf, Canna Group LLC is recognized as one of the industry pioneers.

Since 1992, they have led the way in high-risk payment solutions and processing across all industries: Adult – All types, Retail and Ecommerce CBD/Hemp (including flower and isolates), Medical and Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries, Credit Repair, Collection Agencies, Cigars & Pipe Tobacco, Online, Debt Consolidation, Electronic Cigarettes E-Books & Software, Firearms – Online, High Ticket & High Volume, MLM & Bizops, Nutraceuticals, Penny Auctions, Ticket Brokers – Online Tickets, Travel & Timeshare, Kratom as well as other hard to place businesses.

Canna Group LLC has forged many valuable relationships with financial institutions across the globe, giving them access to virtually every payment platform currently in existence, including MasterCard, Visa and many others. This gives merchants the opportunity to decide what makes the most sense for their business based on industry type and their qualifications.

Company Spokesperson and Managing Partner Domenic Buccilla stated, “Now merchant’s in all industries can rely on our payment solutions as the go-to platforms for your domestic and international payment processing needs. What makes us different is we are a full-service consulting firm, not just a sales company like many of our perceived competitors. In the turbulent seas of high-risk processing, we are the GOOD GUYS here to throw merchants a life vest and scoop them up into our rescue boat with solid advice."

To connect with Canna Group LLC, please visit https://gethighrisk.wufoo.com/forms/za1unri105varj/.

About Canna Group LLC:

At Canna Group LLC, merchants will find a committed team of experts ready to help their business succeed by giving them the ability to accept credit cards - no matter what business they are in. They are leaders in the field and have

been helping merchants improve sales and customer satisfaction since 1992. Canna Group LLC offers Domestic Payment Processing Solutions for the hardest to place merchants, and their merchants really appreciate that they do. This

includes all major card brands for even harder to place merchants such as CBD and MMJ related industries. Canna Group LLC is also a Full-Service Merchant Processor ISO Provider. For more information, please visit www.gethighrisk.com.

