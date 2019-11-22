Composer/Producer Eric Alexandrakis's Spoken-Word Album Chronicling Life As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Grammy Nominated

First time nominee was protégé of Duran Duran bassist John Taylor.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (November 20, 2019) I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, the digital-only release from Musician/Composer/Producer Eric Alexandrakis, was nominated for a Grammy Award this week in the Spoken Word category The release, which came out on August 28, was heralded alongside fellow nominees Michelle Obama (Becoming), the Beastie Boys (Beastie Boys Book), John Waters (Mr. Know-It-All) and Sekou Andrews & the String Theory (self-titled).No money, no job, and no insurance. All Alexandrakis had to guide him on his journey of healing and discovery was a borrowed 4-track cassette recorder, a Super 8 camera, an art school approach to everything, and a fist-sized tumor in his chest. Although he would face his greatest challenge at only 24 years old, his determination and talent proved he could overcome even the worst of situations.“It was a time of great uncertainty, and general physical and emotional turmoil, but along with my family and friends, music was my greatest companion and ally.”While classically trained, Alexandrakis made the decision to attend the much-lauded University of Miami School of Music. As a young man, he produced the first digitally watermarked CD for the school’s record label, a tech created by inventor Scott Moskowitz of Blue Spike Inc., approaching his schooling and flourishing career with his characteristically intense gusto. Various overlapping stressful events, including all night recording sessions, relationship issues, the sudden deaths of three friends, shifty characters, and enthusiastic overexertion all culminated into an enormous stress bomb leaving Eric with a fist-sized tumor of Hodgkin’s Disease.What followed was 9 Demos On A 4-Track, recorded while a mystery pain caused by the fist-sized tumor pushing through his rib cage persisted, which was supported by Duran Duran’s bassist John Taylor, and the acclaimed I.V. Catatonia, recorded during 6 months of chemotherapy. Critics around the world hailed its creator as “absolutely worth watching out for in the future.”“What I hoped to accomplish with this Spoken Word project is to get it into the hands of people suffering from cancer as a hopeful distraction, to encourage the channeling of the ‘bad’ into something positive and creative.”Focusing on music while undergoing treatments wasn’t always easy, but Eric’s drive motivated him to continue working on what he was passionate about.“My only real escape was music, so I spent all of my free time creating my own, and other peoples. Unfortunately, it wasn’t unusual to be in a recording studio for someone else’s project during chemo treatments, and having to stop a guitar take to throw up in the bathroom.”The result was a spark launching a vast career boasting a wide array of clients and collaborations including Kate Spade, Live Nation, John Malkovich, and the late Dolores O’Riordan [The Cranberries].Recent happenings include various collaborations with musicians from The Cure, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and more, and short films premiering on the worldwide film festival circuit. One stand-out includes Psychogenic Fugue, a tribute to the work of David Lynch, directed by Sandro Miller, starring John Malkovich, and scored by Alexandrakis, and whose original concept Alexandrakis formulated. The short film was shortlisted at Cannes Lions in 2017.The Grammy nominated I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor contains 61 tracks, including uninterrupted versions of the albums 9 Demos On A 4-Track and I.V. Catatonia.The 62nd Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, will air January 26 on CBS.For more information please contact:Music Promotion Inc. • (970) 377 - 0313 • Amanda@MusicPromotion.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.