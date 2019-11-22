AlchemyLeads Search Marketing Acquires Co Flex Marketing to Better Serve the Legal Market

AlchemyLeads Search Marketing in LA has acquired CoFlex Marketing, an internet marketing firm specializing in the legal industry based out of Chicago, IL

The acquisition gives AlchemyLeads an opportunity to further develop our software and services for the legal industry” — CEO of AlchemyLeads, Sean Chaudhary.



